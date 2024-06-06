NAM vs SCO Dream11 prediction: 3 differentials you can pick for today’s 2024 T20 World Cup match – June 7, 2024

Namibia (NAM) and Scotland (SCO) will face off in a Group B match of the Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 on Thursday, June 6, (Friday, June 7 IST) at the Kensington Oval in Barbados.

Namibia won their opening game against Oman at the same venue. Opting to bowl first, they managed to restrict Oman to 106/9. Despite Oman's efforts to push the game into a Super Over, an all-round performance by David Wiese clinched the win for Namibia.

On the other hand, Scotland's first game against England was abandoned due to rain. They had managed to post 90 runs in 10 overs, with notable contributions from George Munsey (41*) and Michael Jones (45*).

Namibia have won all three T20Is against Scotland and will be keen to sustain their unbeaten record in the upcoming game as well.

On that note, here are the three differential picks you can opt for your NAM vs SCO Dream11 teams.

#3 Brad Curie (SCO) - 7.0 credits

Bradley Curie of Scotland (Credits: X / cricketscotland)

Brad Curie has been in fantastic form in the T20Is, having picked up 15 wickets in the last eight matches. Overall, he has secured 19 wickets in 12 matches, including his career-best spell of 5/13.

Curie has also taken three scalps in the last two warm-up matches. Thus, he will be a great differential pick for your NAM vs SCO Dream11 teams.

#2 Richie Berrington (SCO) - 7.5 credits

Bangladesh v Scotland - 2015 ICC Cricket World Cup

Scotland’s captain Richie Berrington is a reliable batter who can score big runs in the middle order and help his side set a strong total. He has smashed 219 runs in the last nine matches, at an excellent average of 30.57 and a powerful strike rate of 163.35.

Berrington has scored 84 runs against Namibia, including one 61-run knock. He will be eager to score another similar knock in the upcoming game.

#1 Jan Frylinck (NAM) - 7.0 credits

Jan Frylinck of Namibia celebrating his wicket (Credits: X / CricketNep)

Jan Frylinck is a left-arm medium-pacer who can contain the batters and also score important runs in the lower middle order. He has scored 91 runs in the last four T20s, including a 45-run knock against Oman in the previous game.

Frylinck has an excellent record against Scotland, chipping in six wickets in three matches at a decent economy of 8.16. Thus, he will be a smart choice in your NAM vs SCO Dream11 teams.

