Namibia A vs Ireland Wolves One Day Series 2022: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live streaming details

Pakistan vs Namibia - ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021
Farzan Mohamed
ANALYST
Modified Mar 28, 2022 12:36 AM IST
Preview

After the completion of the T20 series, Namibia A will take on Ireland Wolves in a five-game One Day series at the Wanderers Cricket Ground in Windhoek, Namibia, starting on March 29, Tuesday.

Wicketkeeper-batter Neil Rock will lead the Irish side, whereas JJ Smit will be captaining the home team. The five-match series will end on April 5. A lot of international players will get a chance to improve their form in this List-A series.

Namibia A will start off the series as the favourites after winning the T20 series 2-1 against Ireland Wolves.

Namibia A vs Ireland Wolves One Day Series 2022: Full Schedule and Match Timings (All Times in IST)

March 29, Tuesday

Namibia A vs Ireland Wolves, 1st One-Day, 1:00 PM

March 30, Wednesday

Namibia A vs Ireland Wolves, 2nd One-Day, 1:00 PM

April 1, Friday

Namibia A vs Ireland Wolves, 3rd One-Day, 1:00 PM

April 3, Sunday

Namibia A vs Ireland Wolves, 4th One-Day, 1:00 PM

April 5, Tuesday

Namibia A vs Ireland Wolves, 5th One-Day, 1:00 PM

Namibia A vs Ireland Wolves One-Day Series 2022: Live Streaming Details

Fancode app and website will live stream all the games of the tournament in India.

Namibia A vs Ireland Wolves One-Day Series 2022: Squads

Ireland Wolves

James McCollum, Jeremy Lawlor, Matt Ford, Murray Commins, Curtis Campher, Fionn Hand, Gareth Delany, Graham Hume, Graham Kennedy, Ruhan Pretorius, Shane Getkate, Neil Rock (c) & (Wk), Stephen Doheny (Wk), Benjamin White, Josh Manley, Peter Chase.

Namibia A

Bernard Scholtz, Craig Williams, Divan la Cock, Karl Birkenstock, Louis Peters, Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Pikky Ya France, Stephan Baard, David Wiese, Gerhard Erasmus, Jan Frylinck, JJ Smit (c), Michael Van Lingen, Shaun Fouche, Lohan Louwrens (Wk), Zane Green (Wk), Ben Shikongo, Mauritius Ngupita, Ruben Trumpelmann, Tangeni Lungameni.

Edited by Bhargav
