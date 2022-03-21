Namibia A vs Ireland Wolves: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, and Weather Forecast

The Castle Lite Series between Namibia A and Ireland Wolves is set to begin on March 21. Both sides will compete in a three-match T20 series, followed by a five-match one-day series.

The first game of the T20 series will be played at the Wanderers Cricket Ground in Windhoek, Namibia. Both sides have experienced players on their side and will be looking to step up in the series.

Namibia A side have got the likes of Ruben Trumpelmann, Gerhard Erasmus, and David Wiese who are coming off national duties in the ICC Cricket World Cup League Two 2019-23. They have been brilliant for Namibia in recent times and will be looking to keep performing similarly in the series against Ireland Wolves.

Ireland Wolves have the likes of Gareth Delany, Curtis Campher and Shane Getkate in their ranks. They are the regular members of the Irish side and will be looking to play a vital role for the Ireland Wolves in the limited-overs series against Namibia A.

Both sides will be looking to get off with a win and will come out all guns blazing in the opening game of the T20 series on Monday.

Namibia A vs Ireland Wolves Match Details:

Match: Namibia A vs Ireland Wolves, 1st T20 Match, Ireland Wolves tour of Namibia, 2022

Date and Time: March 21st 2022, Monday, 05:30 PM IST

Venue: Wanderers Cricket Ground, Windhoek, Namibia

Namibia A vs Ireland Wolves Pitch Report

The pitch at the Wanderers Cricket Ground is a bowling-friendly track. The new-ball bowlers will get some lateral movement off the surface. They will also get some extra bounce off the wicket and the batters will have to be patient early in their innings.

Namibia A vs Ireland Wolves Forecast

The temperature in Windhoek is expected to range between 13 and 25 degrees Celsius. We might witness rain-interruptions during the course of the match.

Namibia A vs Ireland Wolves Probable XIs

Namibia A

Probable XI

Craig Williams, Ruben Trumpelmann, Gerhard Erasmus, Michael Van Lingen, David Wiese, Stephan Baard, JJ Smit, Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Bernard Scholtz, Jan Frylinck, Pikky Ya France

Ireland Wolves

Probable XI

Gareth Delany, William McClintock, Curtis Campher, Jeremy Lawlor, Neil Rock, Ruhan Pretorius, Shane Getkate, Ben White, Graham Kennedy, Josh Manley, Peter Chase

Namibia A vs Ireland Wolves Match Prediction

The first game of the T20 series between Namibia A and Ireland Wolves will be played on Monday. Both sides have a good amount of experience and the series promises to be an exciting one.

Namibia A have a good balance to their side and expect them to come out on top on Monday.

Prediction: Namibia A to win this encounter.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava

