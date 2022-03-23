Namibia A vs Ireland Wolves: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details 

Namibia A and Ireland Wolves will lock horns in the final game of the three-match T20I series on Thursday, March 24. The Wanderers Cricket Ground in Windhoek will host the encounter.

The ongoing series has been an exciting affair thus far. Hosts Namibia A won the opening game by two runs (D/L Method) despite losing quite a few wickets at the top. But the Ireland Wolves made a strong comeback to win the second match on March 23 by 32 runs.

After being put into bat first, the Wolves racked up a massive score of 173 for four on the board. Shane Getkate was the pick of the batters as he made 54 runs off 34 balls with the help of six fours and one six. Murray Commins also made a quickfire 36-ball 37 while opening the batting.

Cameos from Neil Rock and Curtis Campher took the Wolves past the 170-run mark. Ben Shikongo was the standout Namibian bowler with two wickets. Namibia found it tough to get going in their run-chase as they scored 31 for three in their first 7.5 overs.

The required run-rate was almost 12 and the batters needed to churn out some big shots. Skipper JJ Smit smashed three fours and four sixes on his way to a 25-ball 46, but his efforts went in vain. Shaun Fouche also scored 31 runs off 25 balls before getting run out.

Namibia A vs Ireland Wolves Match Details:

Match: Namibia A vs Ireland Wolves, 2nd T20 Match, Ireland Wolves tour of Namibia, 2022

Date and Time: March 24 2022, Thursday, 01:30 PM IST

Venue: Wanderers Cricket Ground, Windhoek, Namibia

Namibia A vs Ireland Wolves Pitch Report

The pitch at the venue has been a sporting one thus far. Batters can play shots on the up after getting their eyes in. Winning the toss and batting first should be the way forward for teams.

Namibia A vs Ireland Wolves Weather Forecast

Playing conditions will be pleasant throughout the duration of the game. There is a decent chance of rain, which could lead to delays. The temperature will be around the 21-degree Celsius mark.

Namibia A vs Ireland Wolves Probable XIs

Namibia A

Probable XI

Lo-handre Louwrens, Jan Balt, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Shaun Fouche, Karl Birkenstock, JJ Smit (C), Dylan Leicher, Pikky Ya France, Tangeni Lungameni, Ben Shikongo, Mauritius Ngupita

Ireland Wolves

Probable XI

Jeremy Lawlor, Murray Commins, James McCollum, Curtis Campher, Stephan Doheny, Neil Rock (C & WK), Shane Getkate, Graham Hume, Graham Kennedy, Peter Chase, Ben White

Namibia A vs Ireland Wolves Match Prediction

Ireland Wolves looked at their very best in their previous game, where their batters and bowlers fired in unison. They are the firm favorites to come up trumps in the decider.

Prediction: Ireland Wolves to win this encounter.

Namibia A vs Ireland Wolves live telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

