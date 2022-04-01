Namibia A vs Ireland Wolves: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Namibia A and Ireland Wolves will lock horns in the third game of a five-match ODI series on Friday, April 1. The Wanderers Cricket Ground in Windhoek will host the match.

Namibia A, led by JJ Smit, started their campaign in the ODI series on a resounding note. On Tuesday, March 29, they defeated the Wolves by seven runs.

After being put into bat first, Namibia A had racked up a decent score of 253/9 on the board.

Opening batter Divan la Cock top-scored for Namibia A with a 68-ball 70. His knock, laced with 10 fours and two sixes, took his team to a respectable score. His fellow opener Stephan Baard also made 40 useful runs. Thereafter, skipper Smit’s 43-ball 41 added momentum to the innings.

Curtis Campher scored a half-century for Ireland in their run-chase, but his efforts went in vain.

The second ODI was scheduled to take place on Thursday, March 31, but the game had to be called off due to rain. However, Wolves will be looking to secure a victory in the third game and level the series.

Namibia A vs Ireland Wolves Match Details

Match: Namibia A vs Ireland Wolves, 3rd ODI, Ireland Wolves tour of Namibia, 2022.

Date and Time: April 1, 2022, Friday; 01:00 PM IST.

Venue: Wanderers Cricket Ground, Windhoek, Namibia.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the venue has been a fairly decent one for batting. Bowlers will have to work hard to get amongst the wickets. Winning the toss and batting first should be the way forward.

Weather Forecast

Playing conditions will be pleasant, but there is a chance of rain from around 1 PM local time. The temperature will be around the 24-degree Celsius mark. The humidity won’t be on the higher side.

Probable XIs

Namibia A

Lo-handre Louwrens, Jan Balt, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton (wk), Shaun Fouche, Karl Birkenstock, JJ Smit (C), Dylan Leicher, Pikky Ya France, Tangeni Lungameni, Ben Shikongo, Mauritius Ngupita.

Ireland Wolves

Jeremy Lawlor, Murray Commins, James McCollum, Curtis Campher, Stephan Doheny, Neil Rock (C & wk), Shane Getkate, Graham Hume, Graham Kennedy, Peter Chase, Ben White.

Match Prediction

Namibia took a 1-0 lead in the five-match series with a seven-run win in their opening game. But Wolves have the potential to make a comeback. The team, winning the toss, should win the next game.

Live telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A.

Live Streaming: Fancode

Edited by Akshay Saraswat

LIVE POLL Q. Will Curtis Campher score a half-century? Yes No 1 votes so far