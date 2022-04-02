Namibia A vs Ireland Wolves: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Namibia A and Ireland Wolves will lock horns in the fourth game of a five-match ODI series on Sunday, April 3. The Wanderers Cricket Ground in Windhoek will host the match.

The Wolves, led by Neil Rock, lost the T20I series 1-0 and are in a must-win position to stay alive in the series. After Namibia A won the opening game by seven runs, the second match on March 30 was called off due to rain. However, Ireland made a comeback to win their third game by five wickets.

After being put in to bat first, Namibia A scored 161 runs. Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton top-scored for the hosts with 65 runs off 100 balls. However, apart from him, the rest of the Namibia batters failed to put up a fight. Ben White was the pick of the Wolves bowlers with four wickets to his name.

Michael Frost and Gareth Delany picked up two wickets apiece as well. Ireland A made light work of their run-chase as they chased down the target in 27.4 overs. Delany was the star of the show for the Wolves as he scored 72 runs off 55 balls with the help of three fours and six sixes.

Namibia A vs Ireland Wolves Match Details

Match: Namibia A vs Ireland Wolves, 4th ODI, Ireland Wolves tour of Namibia, 2022

Date and Time: April 3, 2022, Sunday; 01:00 PM IST

Venue: Wanderers Cricket Ground, Windhoek, Namibia

Pitch Report

The pitch at the venue has been fairly good for batting. Bowlers may not have much room for error. Winning the toss and fielding first should be the preferred option for teams.

Weather Forecast

The playing conditions will be pleasant and there is no chance of rain for the time being. The temperature will be around the 20-degree Celsius mark. The humidity will be in the 60s.

Probable XIs

Namibia A

Lo-handre Louwrens, Jan Balt, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton (wk), Shaun Fouche, Karl Birkenstock, JJ Smit (C), Dylan Leicher, Pikky Ya France, Tangeni Lungameni, Ben Shikongo, Mauritius Ngupita

Ireland Wolves

Jeremy Lawlor, Murray Commins, James McCollum, Curtis Campher, Stephan Doheny, Neil Rock (C & wk), Shane Getkate, Graham Hume, Graham Kennedy, Peter Chase, Ben White

Match Prediction

Both the hosts and the Wolves have done well in the series. However, the Wolves have momentum in their favor, having won the previous game. The Wolves are expected to win the upcoming game and take a 2-1 lead in the series.

Live telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A.

Live Streaming: FanCode

