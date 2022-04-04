Namibia A vs Ireland Wolves: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Namibia A and Ireland Wolves will lock horns in the fifth and final game of their five-match ODI series on Tuesday, April 5, at the Wanderers Cricket Ground in Windhoek.

Namibia A, led by JJ Smit, have taken an unassailable 2-1 lead in the series. The hosts were at their best in the fourth game of the series on Sunday, April 3. After being put into bat first, the Wolves were shot out for an under-par score of 178 in 47.3 overs.

Gareth Delany scored 81 runs off 77 deliveries with the help of seven fours and four sixes, but he lacked support from the other end. Opening batter Murray Commins scored 30 before Jan Frylinck accounted for his wicket. Frylinck and Ruben Trumpelmann picked up two wickets apiece for Namibia A.

JJ Smit, Tangeni Lungameni and left-arm spinner Bernard Scholtz picked up one wicket apiece for the home team. Namibia A found themselves in trouble early in their run-chase after Stephan Baard and Craig Williams perished cheaply. However, captain Gerhard Erasmus and Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton steadied the ship.

While Loftie-Eaton scored 60 runs, Erasmus top-scored with 66 off 77. The duo put on 96 runs for the third wicket to put Namibia A on the driver’s seat. In the end, Smit’s unbeaten 17-ball 27 with four sixes got Namibia A over the finishing line.

Namibia A vs Ireland Wolves Match Details

Match: Namibia A vs Ireland Wolves, 5th ODI, Ireland Wolves tour of Namibia, 2022.

Date and Time: April 5, 2022, Sunday; 01:00 PM IST.

Venue: Wanderers Cricket Ground, Windhoek, Namibia.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the venue has been a decent one for batting. However, bowlers have also had their say while operating on the surface. Winning the toss and fielding first should be the way forward.

Weather Forecast

Playing conditions will be pleasant for the game of cricket. The temperature will be around the 21-degree Celsius mark. The humidity won’t be on the higher side.

Probable XIs

Namibia A

Lo-handre Louwrens, Jan Balt, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton (wk), Shaun Fouche, Karl Birkenstock, JJ Smit (C), Dylan Leicher, Pikky Ya France, Tangeni Lungameni, Ben Shikongo, Mauritius Ngupita.

Ireland Wolves

Jeremy Lawlor, Murray Commins, James McCollum, Curtis Campher, Stephan Doheny, Neil Rock (C & wk), Shane Getkate, Graham Hume, Graham Kennedy, Peter Chase, Ben White.

Match Prediction

Both Namibia A and Ireland Wolves have had decent campaigns. However, the chasing teams have triumphed more often. The team batting second should be able to come up trumps in the final game.

Live telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A.

Live Streaming: Fancode.

