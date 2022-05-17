Namibia tour of Zimbabwe 2022: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live streaming details

Zimbabwe and Namibia will lock horns in the five-match T20I bilateral series, starting on May 17, Tuesday, at Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo.

Zimbabwe Cricket Director Hamilton Masakadza has indicated that the men’s national team is all set for a busy schedule. They are currently preparing for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Global Qualifier B 2022 in July 2022.

Namibia will also have a busy schedule before the upcoming T20 World Cup. They are all set to host Jersey and USA in a tri-series at home in June 2022.

Speaking ahead of the Zimbabwe series, Namibian skipper Gerhard Erasmus has his say.

“We always knew that a big tournament like that (the 2021 T20 World Cup) would take a bit of its toll on us, and it's quite mentally draining physically, lots of pressure cricket, especially in the group stage.”

Erasmus added:

“You've got a long way to come back either by training or having to get out on the park to get to the level again of cricket that you’re required to be at. It is quite a journey and it’s quite mentally telling.”

He concluded:

“It's not really a place you want to be too often to come back. It’s mentally draining.”

Namibia tour of Zimbabwe 2022: Full Schedule and Match Timings (All Times in IST)

May 17, Tuesday

1st T20I: Zimbabwe vs Namibia, 4:30 PM.

May 19, Thursday

2nd T20I: Zimbabwe vs Namibia, 4:30 PM.

May 21, Saturday

3rd T20I: Zimbabwe vs Namibia, 4:30 PM.

May 22, Sunday

4th T20I: Zimbabwe vs Namibia, 4:30 PM.

May 24, Tuesday

5th T20I: Zimbabwe vs Namibia, 4:30 PM.

Namibia tour of Zimbabwe 2022: Live Streaming Details

Zimbabwe Cricket YT Channel will stream all matches of the series.

Namibia tour of Zimbabwe 2022: Squads

Namibia

Divan la Cock, Craig Williams, Nicol Loftie Eaton, Gerhard Erasmus (C), JJ Smit, David Wiese, Ruben Trumpelmann, Jan Frylinck, Bernard Scholtz, Tangeni Lungameni, Pikky Ya France, Michael van Lingen, Ben Shikongo and Zane Green.

Zimbabwe

Craig Ervine (C), Sikandar Raza, Sean Williams, Ryan Burl, Tinotenda Mutombodzi, Takudzwanshe Kaitano, Milton Shumba, Wellington Masakdza, Tendai Chatara, Richard Ngarava, Luke Jongwe, Blessing Muzarabani, Regis Chakabva, Clive Madande and Wesley Madhever.

