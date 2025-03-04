Namibia Tri-Nation Series 2025: Where to watch and live-streaming details

The 2025 Namibia tri-nation ODI series, to be played between Canada, Netherlands and the hosts, is the 10th round of the 2023-27 ICC Cricket World Cup League Two tournament. The league itself constitutes a part of the qualification process for the 2027 ODI World Cup.

The three associate nations will compete in a series of six ODI matches, all set to be hosted by the Wanderers Cricket Ground in Windhoek, Namibia. The tri-series will launch on Wednesday, March 5, with a match between Canada and the Netherlands. A couple of days later, the Netherlands will face the hosts.

With a match scheduled on every alternate day, the 2025 Namibia tri-nation ODI series will conclude on Saturday, March 15. Each team will be facing the other twice in a double round-robin format.

For the unversed, the top four teams of the 2023-27 ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 will advance to the 2027 ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers, which itself serves as the precursor to the 2027 ODI World Cup. Among the three participating teams of the Namibia tri-nation series 2025, Canada are ranked third on the eight-team points table with 16 points courtesy of eight wins from 12 games. Moreover, the Canadian cricket team is currently on a four-match winning streak, all recorded during the sixth round of the Cricket World Cup League 2 series back in September.

The Netherlands are fifth in the standings with 14 points, having secured seven wins despite five defeats from 12 matches. Tri-series hosts Namibia, on the other hand, are sixth with just 12 points, despite six wins from 16 games.

Namibia Tri-Nation Series 2025 telecast channel list

There will be no live telecast of the Namibia Tri-Nation series 2025 on any television channel in India.

Namibia Tri-Nation Series 2025: Live Streaming Details

Fans can enjoy the live streaming of the Namibia Tri-Nation ODI series 2025 on the FanCode app and website.

