Namibia vs Scotland, 2024 T20 World Cup: Probable playing 11s, pitch report, weather forecast and live-streaming details

Scotland will play their second match of 2024 T20 World Cup against Namibia later tonight (June 6) in Barbados. Both teams have opened their accounts in Group B, and the winner of tonight's game will rise to the top of the points table.

Namibia played out a low-scoring thriller against Oman a few days back, where the African side completed a win via Super Over. Meanwhile, Scotland had to share points with England owing to rain interruption in Barbados.

The same venue will host tonight's Scotland vs Namibia match. Before the Group B fixture begins, here's a short preview for this 2024 T20 World Cup contest.

Namibia vs Scotland, 2024 T20 World Cup match details

Match: Namibia vs Scotland, Match 12, 2024 T20 World Cup

Venue: Kensington Oval, Barbados

Date and Time: June 7, 12.30am IST (June 6, 3pm Local Time)

Namibia vs Scotland probable XIs

Namibia

Michael van Lingen, Niko Davin, Jan Frylinck, Gerhard Erasmus (c), Jonathan Smit, David Wiese, Zane Green (wk), Malan Kruger, Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz and Tangeni Lungameni

Scotland

Matthew Cross (wk), George Munsey, Michael Jones, Brandon McMullen, Richie Berrington (c), Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Chris Sole, Brad Wheal and Bradley Currie.

Namibia vs Scotland pitch report

The pitch in Barbados is not the best for batting. Although Scotland scored 90 runs in 10 overs against England on this ground, the pace bowlers get good bounce from the surface, while the spinners can generate sharp turn.

Namibia vs Scotland weather forecast

The skies will be partly cloudy in Barbados for this afternoon fixture. The temperature is expected to be 29 degrees Celsius, with the wind speed predicted to be around 26 km/h.

Namibia vs Scotland live-streaming details

India: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD (TV) and Disney+ Hotstar (Live streaming)

UK: Sky Sports

Sub-Saharan Africa: SuperSport

