Namibia vs Uganda, 2nd ODI: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

The second game of the ODI series between Namibia and Uganda will be played on April 13 at the United Cricket Club Ground in Windhoek. This will be the final game of the limited-overs tour.

After sealing the T20I series by a 2-1 margin, the Namibian side carried forward the winning momentum as they brushed aside Uganda in the first ODI on Tuesday. It was a comprehensive victory for the hosts to take an early lead in the series.

After electing to bowl first, the Namibian bowlers bowled brilliantly and knocked over Uganda on 68 in 23.5 overs. Only two batters managed to get into double digits and every Namibian bowler at least picked up a wicket.

The hosts had a shaky start to the chase as they lost both openers early in the innings. But an unbeaten 36 from Craig Williams helped them chase down the modest total in the 17th over to win the game by seven wickets.

Namibian will be looking to repeat their performance and clean-sweep the ODI series, while Uganda will be eager to level the series by winning on Wednesday.

Namibia vs Uganda Match Details

Match: Namibia vs Uganda, 2nd ODI, Uganda tour of Namibia, 2022.

Date and Time: April 13th 2022, Wednesday, 01:00 PM IST.

Venue: United Cricket Club Ground, Windhoek, Namibia.

Namibia vs Uganda Pitch Report

The pitch at the United Cricket Club Ground is a balanced track. The new ball bowlers get some lateral movement with the new ball and the batters have to be patient early in their innings. Once set, they can play their strokes freely.

Namibia vs Uganda Weather Forecast

The conditions will be ideal for a game of cricket. The temperature in Windhoek is expected to range between 10 and 29 degrees Celsius.

Namibia vs Uganda Probable XIs

Namibia

Each bowler picked up at least one wicket with Dylan Leicher recording three scalps as they knocked over Uganda for 68 in the first ODI. Craig Williams remained unbeaten on 36 to help his side get across the line in the 17th over.

Probable XI

Stephan Baard, Lohan Louwrens (wk), Nicol Loftie-Eaton (c), Craig Williams, Karl Birkenstock, Ruben Trumpelmann, Jan Frylinck, Dylan Leicher, Ben Shikongo, Louis Peters, Salomon Nuuyoma.

Uganda

Simon Ssesazi top-scored for Uganda with 24 but the other batters failed to adapt to the conditions as they were bundled out on 68. Dinesh Nakrani and Richard Agamiire picked up a wicket each but could do nothing with such a low total.

Probable XI

Simon Ssesazi, Emmanuel Hasahya, Kenneth Waiswa, Brian Masaba (c), Frank Akankwasa, Dinesh Nakrani, Riazat Ali Shah, Fred Achelman (wk), Henry Ssenyondo, Juma Miyaji, Richard Agamiire.

Namibia vs Uganda Match Prediction

It was a clinical performance from Namibia as they brushed aside Uganda in the first ODI. They will be riding with confidence and will be looking to clean-sweep the series. Uganda need to be at their absolute best to avoid a whitewash.

Namibia have a good balance to their side and expect them to beat Uganda on Wednesday.

Prediction: Namibia to win this encounter.

Namibia vs Uganda telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A.

Live Streaming: FanCode.

