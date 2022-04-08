Namibia vs Uganda, 2nd T20I: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

The second game of the T20I series between Namibia and Uganda will be played on April 9. The United Cricket Club Ground in Windhoek will continue to host the games of the series.

Namibia brushed aside Uganda in the first game of the series in a low-scoring affair. After electing to bowl first, the Namibian bowlers did a fine job of restricting Uganda to 127/5 in their 20 overs. Simon Ssesazi was the lone fighter for Uganda as he scored a 50 and helped his side post a respectable total on the board.

The Namibian openers started positively and Stephan Baard scored a 50. The Ugandan bowlers only managed to scalp a couple of wickets as the hosts chased down the total with eight balls to spare. Baard remained unbeaten on 52 and guided his side across the line.

Namibia continue to be favorites in the series and will be eager to keep performing in the same way. Uganda need to fire in unison to level the series in the second game. They have to be at their absolute best to challenge the Namibian side on Saturday.

Namibia vs Uganda Match Details:

Match: Namibia vs Uganda, 2nd T20I, Uganda tour of Namibia, 2022

Date and Time: April 9th 2022, Saturday, 01:30 PM IST

Venue: United Cricket Club Ground, Windhoek, Namibia

Namibia vs Uganda Pitch Report

The pitch at the United Cricket Club Ground is good for batting. The batters enjoy while batting on this surface as the ball comes nicely onto the bat. They can play their strokes freely right from the start of their innings.

Namibia vs Uganda Weather Forecast

The conditions will be ideal for a game of cricket. The temperature in Windhoek is expected to range between eight and 29 degrees Celsius.

Namibia vs Uganda Probable XIs

Namibia

JJ Smit picked up two wickets to help his side restrict Uganda to 127 in their 20 overs. Contributions from Stephan Baard (52*) and Jean-Pierre Kotze (39) helped them chase down the total in the penultimate over.

Probable XI

Stephan Baard, Jean-Pierre Kotze (wk), Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Gerhard Erasmus (c), Craig Williams, JJ Smit, Ruben Trumpelmann, Jan Frylinck, Dylan Leicher, Bernard Scholtz, Tangeni Lungameni

Uganda

Simon Ssesazi scored 54 off 54 balls but lacked support from the other end. Frank Akankwasa picked up a wicket but they were unsuccessful in defending the total due to their failure as a unit.

Probable XI

Arnold Otwani, Simon Ssesazi, Kenneth Waiswa, Riazat Ali Shah, Dinesh Nakrani, Frank Akankwasa, Deusdedit Muhumuza, Brian Masaba (c), Fred Achelam (wk), Cosmas Kyewuta, Frank Nsubuga

Namibia vs Uganda Match Prediction

Namibia were clinical in the first game of the T20I series as they defeated UAE by eight wickets. They will be looking to carry forward the winning momentum whereas Uganda need to bounce back.

Namibia have a good balance to their side and are expected to come out on top on Saturday.

Prediction: Namibia to win this encounter.

Namibia vs Uganda telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee

LIVE POLL Q. JJ Smit to pick up two or more wickets? Yes No 0 votes so far