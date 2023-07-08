Namibia vs Uganda, 3rd T20I: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

Namibia and Uganda lock horns in the third T20I of the Uganda tour of Namibia at the United Cricket Club Ground in Windhoek. Namibia have showcased their dominance in the series so far, having already taken a 2-0 lead. A victory in this match will seal the series for them, adding another feather to their cap.

Their performance in the previous matches has been exemplary. In the first game, they emerged victorious by a margin of 26 runs, displaying their prowess in all aspects of the game. The second encounter witnessed a stellar captain's performance by Gerhard Erasmus, who notched up 34 runs and scalped five crucial wickets, leading his team to a commanding victory with a margin of 73 runs.

Uganda, on the other hand, find themselves in a tough spot and in dire need of a comeback. Although they displayed some promising batting performances in the first game, they require a collective team effort to outshine Namibia. Alpesh Ramjani has been the standout performer for Uganda, contributing with both bat and ball. He scored a half-century in the opening match and also managed to take a total of five wickets. However, for Uganda to pose a real challenge, the rest of the team needs to step up and deliver their best.

Namibia vs Uganda Match Details

Match: Namibia vs Uganda, 3rd T20I

Date and Time: July 8, 2023, 5:30 pm IST

Venue: United Cricket Club Ground, Windhoek

Namibia vs Uganda Pitch Report

The pitch at the United Cricket Club Ground has proven to be a batters paradise in the first two matches. They have relished the opportunity to showcase their skills, with ample support from the surface. The bowlers will have to come up with smart strategies and variations to contain the opposition's batting lineup.

Namibia vs Uganda Weather Report

Windhoek is expected to witness a pleasant day for cricket. The temperature will hover around 23°C, with no signs of precipitation. The humidity stands at a comfortable 27%, while the wind speed is expected to be around 11 km/h. The clear and sunny weather will provide an ideal setting for an exciting match.

Namibia vs Uganda Probable Xl

Namibia

Probable Xl

Michael van Lingen, Nikolaas Davin, Gerhard Erasmus (c), Jan Frylinck, JJ Smit, Zane Green (wk), Gerhard Janse van Rensburg, Ruben Trumpelmann, Pikky Ya France, Ben Shikongo, Jack Brussell

Uganda

Probable Xl

Charles Waiswa, Ronald Lutaaya, Kenneth Waiswa, Alpesh Ramjani, Dinesh Nakrani, Brian Masaba (c), Cyrus Kakuru (wk), Bilal Hassan, Pascal Murungi, Robinson Obuya, Frank Nsubuga

Namibia vs Uganda Prediction

Namibia enters this match as clear favorites, considering their impeccable form and the advantage of playing on their home turf. However, if Uganda display a collective team effort, they might pose a significant challenge to the home team.

Nevertheless, Namibia's dominance so far makes them the frontrunners to clinch the victory and seal the series with a commanding display.

Prediction: Namibia to win the match.

Namibia vs Uganda Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode app and website.

