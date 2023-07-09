Namibia vs Uganda, 4th T20I: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

Namibia and Uganda are set to face off in the 4th T20I of the Uganda tour of Namibia at the United Cricket Club Ground in Windhoek. Namibia have been in dominant form throughout the series, having already secured a 3-0 lead. They now aim to complete a whitewash, consolidating their supremacy over Uganda.

The previous match between these two teams was a thrilling contest that kept fans on the edge of their seats. Namibia showcased their mettle as they successfully chased down a formidable target of 204 runs. Gerhard Erasmus and Jan Frylinck played vital innings, scoring 80 and an unbeaten 93, respectively, to guide their team to a remarkable victory. It was a clinical performance that highlighted the depth of Namibia's batting lineup and their ability to handle pressure situations.

On the other hand, Uganda finds themselves in a challenging position, having lost the series already. However, they enter this match with the hope of salvaging some pride and avoiding a whitewash. While their batters have shown promise, the bowling unit has struggled to make an impact throughout the series. In the last game, Dinesh Nakrani's century provided Uganda with a glimmer of hope as they posted a competitive total of 203 runs. Unfortunately, their efforts went in vain as Namibia chased down the target with five wickets in hand.

Namibia vs Uganda Match Details

Match: Namibia vs Uganda, 4th T20I

Date and Time: July 9, 2023, 5:30 pm IST

Venue: United Cricket Club Ground, Windhoek

Namibia vs Uganda Pitch Report

The wicket at the United Cricket Club Ground has favored the batters. It has offered great support to stroke-makers, making run-scoring a relatively easier task. The batters will be looking forward to exploiting the true bounce and fast outfield, putting the bowlers under immense pressure.

Namibia vs Uganda Weather Report

The weather conditions are expected to be ideal for a thrilling encounter. With a comfortable temperature of around 18°C and no chance of precipitation, the players can focus on showcasing their skills without any major interruptions. The humidity level is projected to be at 43%, which should not significantly affect the game.

Namibia vs Uganda Probable Xl

Namibia

Probable Xl

Michael van Lingen, Nikolaas Davin, Gerhard Erasmus (c), JJ Smit, Jan Frylinck, Zane Green (wk), Gerhard Janse van Rensburg, Ruben Trumpelmann, Pikky Ya France, Ben Shikongo, Jack Brussell

Uganda

Probable Xl

Robinson Obuya, Ronald Lutaaya, Kenneth Waiswa, Alpesh Ramjani, Dinesh Nakrani, Brian Masaba (c), Cyrus Kakuru (wk), Pius Oloka, Frank Nsubuga, Bilal Hassan, Joseph Baguma

Namibia vs Uganda Prediction

Considering Namibia's dominant form and their desire to achieve a whitewash, they enter as the clear favorites. With their strong batting lineup and the confidence gained from their previous victories, they are likely to maintain their dominant form and aim for a clean sweep. However, Uganda will be eager to capitalize on any weaknesses displayed by Namibia and provide a tough fight.

Prediction: Namibia to win the match

Namibia vs Uganda Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode app and website.

