Namibia vs Uganda T20I Series 2023: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live streaming details

A four-match T20I series is scheduled between Namibia and Uganda, with all the games set to be held at the United Cricket Club Ground in Windhoek.

Namibia are gearing up to participate in the upcoming T20 International series following their 3-2 loss in the unofficial ODI series against Karnataka. Although they faced a setback in the first game, losing by nine wickets, they showed resilience in the subsequent game to secure a five-wicket win.

However, they faced defeats in the next two games, ending their chances of clinching the series. Nonetheless, they concluded the series on a positive note.

It's worth noting that Namibia's last T20 outing was in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in October 2022. They now look to build on their recent triumph in the ODI series and continue the momentum into the upcoming T20 International series.

Meanwhile, Uganda are looking great in T20Is, having won their maiden 2023 Continental Cup T20 Africa title in June. They showcased their dominance by hammering Kenya in the final after securing the top spot in the tournament with 16 points.

Henry Ssenyondo excelled as the leading wicket-taker, while Roger Mukasa stood out as their top run-scorer, contributing significantly to Uganda's success in the competition.

Namibia vs Uganda T20I Series 2023: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

Wednesday, July 05

1st T20I - Namibia vs Uganda, United Cricket Club Ground, Windhoek, 5:30 PM

Thursday, July 06

2nd T20I - Namibia vs Uganda, United Cricket Club Ground, Windhoek, 5:30 PM

Saturday, July 08

3rd T20I - Namibia vs Uganda, United Cricket Club Ground, Windhoek, 5:30 PM

Sunday, July 09

4th T20I - Namibia vs Uganda, United Cricket Club Ground, Windhoek, 5:30 PM

Namibia vs Uganda T20I Series 2023: Telecast and Live streaming details

All matches of Namibia vs Uganda T20I Series will be live-streamed on the FanCode app and website.

Namibia vs Uganda T20I Series 2023: Full Squads

Namibia

Gerhard Erasmus (c), Jack Brassell, Niko Davin, Michiel du Preez, Shaun Fouché, Jan Frylinck, Zane Green (wk), Lo-handre Louwrens (wk), Bernard Scholtz, Ben Shikongo, JJ Smit, Ruben Trumpelmann, Michael van Lingen, Gerhard van Rensburg (wk), Pikky Ya France

Uganda

Brian Masaba (c), Bilal Hassan, Cyrus Kakuru (wk), Ronald Lutaaya, Juma Miyagi, Pascal Murungi, Dinesh Nakrani, Frank Nsubuga, Robinson Obuya, Alpesh Ramjani, Riazat Ali Shah, Henry Ssenyondo, Simon Ssesazi, Kenneth Waiswa

