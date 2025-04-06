Namibia Women vs Uganda Women 2025: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

Cricket Namibia is all set to host Uganda Women in a six-match T20I series, starting on Tuesday, April 8. High Performance Oval in Windhoek will host all six matches of the competition.

While the second T20I will be played on Wednesday, April 9, the third and fourth games are scheduled to take place on Friday, April 11, and Saturday, April 12. The last two games of the T20I series will be played on Monday, April 14, and Tuesday, April 15.

Namibia Women's cricket team have played a total of 92 games so far in this format, winning 55 of them. They've lost 36 games and one encounter ended in no-result. Yasmeen Khan is the leading run-scorer for the team in this format, with 1550 runs, while Kayleen Green has emerged as the leading wicket-taker with 78 scalps.

On the other hand, Uganda Women's cricket team have played 96 T20Is, so far, winning 60 games and losing 36. Rita Musamali is the team's leading run-scorer, having amassed 1148 runs while Concy Aweko bagged 113 wickets to emerge as the leading wicket-taker for Uganda Women.

Speaking about the head-to-head record between these two sides in T20Is, Namibia Women secured six wins while Uganda Women too have bagged six wins, with the record levelled between these two teams.

Uganda Women tour of Namibia 2025: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All times in IST)

Tuesday, April 8

1st T20I - Namibia Women vs Uganda Women, 5:30 PM

Wednesday, April 9

2nd T20I - Namibia Women vs Uganda Women, 5:30 PM

Friday, April 11

3rd T20I - Namibia Women vs Uganda Women, 5:30 PM

Saturday, April 12

4th T20I - Namibia Women vs Uganda Women, 5:30 PM

Monday, April 14

5th T20I - Namibia Women vs Uganda Women, 5:30 PM

Tuesday, April 15

6th T20I - Namibia Women vs Uganda Women, 5:30 PM

Namibia Women vs Uganda Women 2025: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

FanCode app and website will live stream the Uganda Women tour of Namibia 2025 for fans in India. However, there is no live telecast of the T20I series in the country.

Namibia Women vs Uganda Women 2025: Full Squads

Namibia Women

Bianca Manuel, Edelle Van Zyl, Sylvia Shihepo, Jurriene Diergaardt, Kayleen Green, Mekelaye Mwatile, Sune Wittmann, Wilka Mwatile, Merczerly Gorases, Yasmeen Khan, Eveleen Kejarukua, Leigh-Marie Visser, Naomi Benjamin, Saima Tuhadeleni, Victoria Hamunyela

Uganda Women

Malisa Ariokot, Phiona Kulume, Rita Musamali, Shakirah Sadick, Stephanie Nampiina, Immaculate Nakisuuyi, Janet Mbabazi, Esther Iloku, Kevin Awino, Concy Aweko, Evelyn AnyipoIrene Mutonyi, Irene Mutonyi, Sarah Akiteng, Sarah Walaza

