Nathan Lyon suffers injury scare during a three-day intra-squad game

Veteran Australian off-spinner Nathan Lyon suffered a mild concussion during a practice game, New South Wales (NSW) has confirmed.

The 33-year-old copped up an injury blow while fielding on the opening day of the three-day intra-squad game in Sydney. Nathan Lyon will longer take part in the practice game leading up to the Sheffield Shield.

Earlier in the game, Nathan Lyon claimed 1/79 from 20 overs with the ball before walking off the ground owing to an injury.

While the magnitude of his injury is still unknown, NSW officials are confident that Lyon will be available for selection for next week's Sheffield Shield fixture. New South Wales play Victoria in their opening tie at Drummoyne Oval, starting October 27.

"Itching to play some cricket" - Nathan Lyon ahead of Ashes 2021-22

Earlier this month, Nathan Lyon raised concerns over consistent interruptions in preparations for the upcoming high-voltage Ashes 2021, starting December 8.

“I’m itching to start playing some cricket,” he said while talking to the reporters.

“In my eyes, there’s still going to be three really decent hit-outs (in the Sheffield Shield). I’m more than confident with my preparation. If the Test started tomorrow, I’d be itching to go, knowing that my skill set is where it needs to be," Nathan Lyon added.

Nathan Lyon, along with other Australian Test probables, will be available for two Sheffield Shield games before they join the national camp. Lyon is expected to play a pivotal role in the blockbuster five-match Test series against Joe Root & his men.

Marsh Sheffield Shield fixtures

Oct 27-30: Western Australia vs South Australia - WACA Ground

Oct 27-30: Queensland vs Tasmania - Riverway Stadium, Townsville

Oct 27-30: New South Wales vs Victoria - Drummoyne Oval

Nov 5-8: Victoria vs New South Wales - Melbourne Cricket Ground

Nov 10-13: Queensland vs Western Australia - Gabba

Nov 10-13: Tasmania vs South Australia - Blundstone Arena

