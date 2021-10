National Cricket League 2021-22: Full schedule, squads & match timings

The 23rd edition of the National Cricket League is all set to start on October 17. There are a total of eight teams in the tournament divided into two tiers - Tier 1 and Tier 2 with four teams each.

Dhaka, Khulna, Sylhet and Rangpur are in Tier 1. Barishal, Chattogram, Dhaka Metro and Rajshahi are in Tier 2. Khulna Division are the defending champions of the tournament.

The tournament, which will be played in a first-class format, started in 1999-2000. Sylhet, Cox’s Bazar and Chattogram are the venues for the competition in this edition.

National Cricket League 2021-22: Schedule (Timings in IST)

October 17-20, 2021

Dhaka vs Sylhet, 9:00 AM

Khulna vs Rangpur, 9:00 AM

Chottagram vs Rajshahi, 9:00 AM

Dhaka vs Barishal, 9:00 AM

October 24-27, 2021

Dhaka vs Rangpur, 9:00 AM

Khulna vs Sylhet, 9:00 AM

Chottagram vs Rajshahi, 9:00 AM

Dhaka vs Barishal, 9:00 AM

October 31 - November 3, 2021

Dhaka vs Khulna, 9:00 AM

Rangpur vs Sylhet, 9:00 AM

Chottagram vs Dhaka, 9:00 AM

Rajshahi vs Barishal, 9:00 AM

November 7-10, 2021

Dhaka vs Sylhet, 9:00 AM

Khulna vs Rangpur, 9:00 AM

Chottagram vs Barishal, 9:00 AM

Dhaka vs Rajshahi, 9:00 AM

November 14-17, 2021

Dhaka vs Rangpur, 9:00 AM

Khulna vs Sylhet, 9:00 AM

Chottagram vs Barishal, 9:00 AM

Dhaka vs Rajshahi, 9:00 AM

November 21-24, 2021

Dhaka vs Khulna, 9:00 AM

Rangpur vs Sylhet, 9:00 AM

Chottagram vs Dhaka, 9:00 AM

Rajshahi vs Barishal, 9:00 AM

National Cricket League 2021-22: Squads

Chattogram

Hasan Murad, Irfan Shukkur, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, MD. Ifran, Mehedi Hasan Rana, Mominul Haque, Nayeem Hasan, Noman Chowdhury, Parvez Hossain Emon, Sadikur Rahman, Shahadat Hossain Dipu, Tasamul Haque, Yasir Ali Chowdhury

Khulna

Abdul Halim, Al Amin Hossain, Amit Majumder, Anamul Haque Bijoy, Imranuzzaman, Imrul Kayes, Masum Khan Tutul, Md Mithun, Md Raihan Uddin, Mehidy Hassan Miraz, Moinul Islam Sohel, Moinul Islam Sohel, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury, Nahidul Islam, Robiul Islam Robi, Tushar Imran, Ziaur Rahman

Dhaka

Abdul Mazid, Anamul Haque, Arafat Sunny jr, Joyraj Sheikh, Mahidul Islam Ankon, Mohammad Hossain Ali, Nadif Chowdhury, Nazmul Islam Apu, Rakibul Hasan, Rony Talukdar, Saif Hassan, Salauddin Sakil, Shahbaz Chouhan, Shuvagata Hom Chowdhury, Sumon Khan, Taibur Rahman

Dhaka Metro

Abu Haider Rony, AKS Swadhin, Al Amin Jr, Aminul Islam Biplob, Arafat Sunny, Iftekhar Sajjad, Manik Khan, Marshall Ayub, MD. Sharifullah, Minhajul Abedin Sabbir, Munim Shahriar, Rakibul Hasan, Rakin Ahmed, Shadman Islam, Shamsur Rahman Shuvo, Shohidul Islam, Zahiduzzaman Khan

Barishal

Abu Sayem, Chowdhury Fazle Mahmud Rabbi, Islamul Ahsan Abir, Kamrul Islam Rabbi, MD. Nuruzzaman, Mohammad Ashraful, Moin Khan, Moinul Islam, Monir Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain Saikat, Saikat Rafsan Al Mahmud, Ruyel Miah, Salman Hossain Emon, Shamsul Islam Anik, Sohag Gazi, Tanvir Islam

Rajshahi

Asaduzzaman Payel, Farhad Hossain, Farhad Reza, Jahurul Islam, Junaid Siddique, Md Shabbir Rahaman Roman, Mizanur Rahman, Mohor Sheikh, Muktar Ali, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Pritom Kuner, Shafiqul Islam, Islam Sunzamul Islam, Taijul Islam, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Towhid Hridoy

Sylhet

Abu Jayed, Rahi Alok Kapali, Amit Hasan, Amit Hasan, Asadulla Al Galib, Ebadot Hossain, Enamul Haque jr, Imtiaz Hossain, Jaker Ali Anik, Rahatul Ferdous, Rejaur Rahman Raja, Sayem Alam Rizwi, Shahanur Rahman, Shanaz Ahmed, Syed Khaled Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Zakir Hasan

Rangpur

Akbar Ali, Alauddin Babu, Ariful Haque, Ariful Haque, Dhiman Ghosh, Jahid Javed, Mahmudul Hasan, Md Sohrawordi Shuvo, Mehedi Maruf, Mukidul Islam Mugdho, Myshukur Rahman, Naeem Islam, Nasir Hossain, Rishad Hossain, Robiul Hoque, Shahin Alam, Tanvir Hayder

