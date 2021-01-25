The Pakistan vs South Africa ICC World Test Championship series will begin at the National Stadium in Karachi on Tuesday. Quinton de Kock's side will try to complete a hat-trick of wins in the tournament. Meanwhile, Pakistan will be keen to snap their five-match winless streak.

The Pakistan cricket team has achieved much success at the National Stadium earlier. The home side has registered 22 Test victories in 42 Tests played on this ground. Only two teams - South Africa and England - have defeated the hosts in Karachi.

South Africa played their only Test in Karachi during their previous Pakistan tour. The visitors defeated Pakistan by 160 runs, with Jacques Kallis scoring a century in both innings.

The wicket at the National Stadium has assisted the batsmen and the pace bowlers in the past. The spinners have not been much successful here. Hence, South Africa will rest their hopes on Quinton de Kock, Faf du Plessis, and Kagiso Rabada, while Babar Azam, Azhar Ali, and Shaheen Shah Afridi will hold the key to Pakistan's success.

Pakistan have not lost an ICC World Test Championship match at home yet, whereas South Africa have never lost a Test in Karachi. It will be interesting to see if the home side can keep its excellent record intact after the Test against South Africa.

National Stadium Karachi Test records

With the National Stadium slated to host the first PAK v SA Test, here are some vital stats you need to know from the previous Test matches played at this stadium.

Stadium Name: National Stadium

City: Karachi

Test Matches played: 42

Matches won by Pakistan: 22

Matches won by touring team: 2

Matches drawn: 18

Highest Individual Score: 313 - Younis Khan (PAK) vs. Sri Lanka, 2009

Best Bowling Figures (Innings): 8/60 - Imran Khan (PAK) vs. India, 1982

Best Bowling Figures (Match): 13/114 - Fazal Mahmood (PAK) vs. Australia, 1956

Highest Team Score: 765/6 dec. - Pakistan vs. Sri Lanka, 2009

Lowest Team Score: 80 - Australia vs. Pakistan, 1956

Highest Successful Run Chase: 315/9 - Pakistan vs Australia, 1994

Head-to-Head at the National Stadium: Matches - 1, Won by Pakistan - 0, Won by South Africa - 1, Drawn - 0