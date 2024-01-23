National Super League 4-Day Competition 2024: Full schedule, squads, match timings and details

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) started the domestic cricket season with the National Super League Four-day competition on January 18, Thursday. A total of five districts will take part in the campaign for a period of 11 weekends in 21 games.

Dambulla, Galle, Colombo, Jaffna, and Kandy are the five participating teams in the tournament. Dambulla entered this year’s campaign as defending champions, who defeated Galle by 75 runs in last season's grand finale.

The top two sides at the end of the league phase will move to the grand finale on April 30 to May 3 at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy. The first two weekends will be very important for all teams as they will be using it as preparations for the one-off Test against Afghanistan on February 2 and the two-match series in Bangladesh in February and March.

Ramesh Mendis will lead Galle, while Pathum Nissanka will captain Kandy with Kamindu Mendis leading Dambulla. Colombo will be led by Kusal Mendis while Dhananjaya de Silva will guide Jaffna.

This campaign will hold a lot of importance as Sri Lanka will play a total of 10 Tests during this calendar year, nine of which are part of ICC World Test Championships.

National Super League 4-Day Competition 2024: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

January 18 to 21

Match 1 - Galle vs Kandy, Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium, Hambantota, 10:00 AM

Match 2 - Jaffna vs Colombo, Sinhalese Sports Club, Colombo, 10:00 AM

January 25 to 28

Match 3 - Colombo vs Dambulla, R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo, 10:00 am

Match 4 - Kandy vs Jaffna, Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium, Hambantota, 10:00 AM

February 1 to 4

Match 5 - Dambulla vs Galle, Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium, Hambantota, 10:00 AM

Match 6 - Colombo vs Kandy, Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy, 10:00 AM

February 8 to 11

Match 7 - Jaffna vs Galle, Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium, Hambantota, 10:00 AM

Match 8 - Kandy vs Dambulla, Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium, Rangiri, 10:00 AM

February 15 to 18

Match 9 - Galle vs Colombo, Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium, Hambantota, 10:00 AM

Match 10 - Dambulla vs Jaffna, Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy, 10:00 AM

March 14 to 17

Match 11 - Galle vs Kandy, Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium, Rangiri, 10:00 AM

Match 12 - Jaffna vs Colombo, Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy, 10:00 AM

March 21 to 24

Match 13 - Colombo vs Dambulla, Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium, Hambantota, 10:00 AM

Match 14 - Kandy vs Jaffna, R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo, 10:00 am

March 28 to 31

Match 15 - Dambulla vs Galle, Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium, Rangiri, 10:00 AM

Match 16 - Colombo vs Kandy, Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy, 10:00 AM

April 4 to 7

Match 17 - Jaffna vs Galle, R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo, 10:00 am

Match 18 - Kandy vs Dambulla, Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium, Rangiri, 10:00 AM

April 23 to 26

Match 19 - Galle vs Colombo, Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium, Rangiri, 10:00 AM

Match 20 - Dambulla vs Jaffna, Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy, 10:00 AM

April 30 to May 3

Final - 1st vs 2nd, Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy, 10:00 AM

National Super League 4-Day Competition 2024: Telecast & Live-Streaming Details

There is no live streaming or broadcast of this tournament for fans in India.

National Super League 4-Day Competition 2024: Full Squads

Colombo

Ashen Bandara, Avishka Fernando, Charith Asalanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Heshan Dhanushka, Nipun Dananjaya, Nuwanidu Fernando, Roshen Silva, Shevon Daniel, Dasun Shanaka, Dushan Vimukthi, Isitha Wijesundera, Kavindu Nadeeshan, Lakshitha Manasinghe, Nipun Karunanayake, Sachitha Jayathilake, Krishan Sanjula (wk), Kusal Mendis (c and wk), Kusal Perera (wk), Sithara Gimhan (wk), Danushka Sandaruwan, Himesh Ramanayake, Kalana Perera, Kasun Rajitha, Nisala Tharaka, Nuwan Pradeep, Prabath Jayasuriya, Tharindu Ratnayake, Udith Madushan

Dambulla

Abisheak Liyanaarachchi, Adeesha Nanayakkara, Gayan Maneeshan, Kamindu Mendis (c), Nimesha Gunasinghe, Pavan Rathnayake, Anuk Fernando, Ashan Priyanjan, Chamindu Wijesinghe, Danal Hemananda, Dushan Hemantha, Ranitha Liyanarachchi, Sonal Dinusha, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dilan Jayalath (wk), Lasith Abeyratne (wk), Minod Bhanuka (wk), Aravinda Premaratne, Asitha Fernando, Duvindu Tillakaratne, Lahiru Samarakoon, Lakshan Sandakan, Naveen Fernando, Nuwan Thushara, Vishwa Fernando

Galle

Angelo Mathews, Ashan Randika, Hashan Dumindu, Lakshan Edirisinghe, Mohammed Shamaaz, Pasindu Sooriyabandara, Pathum Kumara, Priyamal Perera, Vishad Randika, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Dinuka Dilshan, Dunith Wellalage, Nimesh Vimukthi, Ramesh Mendis (c), Sangeeth Cooray, Suminda Lakshan, Dinesh Chandimal (wk), Sohan de Livera (wk), Akila Dananjaya, Asanka Manoj, Dilshan Madushanka, Kavishka Anjula, Maheesh Theekshana, Milan Rathnayake, Mohamed Shiraz, Praveen Jayawickrama, Thilanga Udeshana

Jaffna

Avishka Tharindu, Janith Liyanage, Kasun Abeyrathne, Ron Chandraguptha, Saminda Fernando, Dhananjaya de Silva (c), Kavindu Pathiratne, Lahiru Madushanka, Navod Paranavithana, Raveen de Silva, Ravindu Fernando, Deshan Dias (wk), Kamesh Nirmal (wk), Nishan Madushka (wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama (wk), Binura Fernando, Dilum Sudeera, Eshan Malinga, Jeffrey Vandersay, Pramod Madushan, Shashika Dulshan, Shiran Fernando, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Yasiru Rodrigo

Kandy

Ahan Wickramasinghe, Kasun Vidura, Lasith Croospulle, Oshada Fernando, Pathum Nissanka (c), Pramud Hettiwatte, Sandun Weerakkody, Amshi de Silva, Asel Sigera, Chamika Karunaratne, Movin Subasingha, Sahan Arachchige, Thanuka Dabare, Lahiru Udara (wk), Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Udayawansha Parakrama (wk), Ashian Daniel, Chamika Gunasekara, Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Kumara, Lasith Embuldeniya, Matheesha Pathirana, Nimasara Atharagalla, Nipun Ransika, Pulina Tharanga, Sachindu Colombage, Thikshila de Silva, Wanuja Sahan

