National Super League Limited Over Tournament 2022: Full schedule, squads and match timings

Sri Lanka's premier domestic competition, the National Super League, is all set to start on January 24. A total of 26 clubs are merged into five different teams, namely Kandy, Colombo, Jaffna, Galle and Dambulla.

100 cricketers will take part in the tournament in two formats - 50-over formats and first-class cricket. The Grand finale of the limited-overs tournament will take place on February 19. After the completion of the 50-over format, the first-class format will commence.

SSC in Colombo and PICS in Kandy will host the tournament. Kamindu Mendis, Dasun Shanaka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Angelo Mathews and Ashan Priyanjan will lead their respective teams in the competition.

National Super League Limited Over Tournament 2022: Full Schedule and Match Timings (In IST)

January 24, Monday

Galle vs Colombo, 9:45 AM

Jaffna vs Dambulla, 9:45 AM

January 26, Wednesday

Jaffna vs Kandy, 9:45 AM

Dambulla vs Colombo, 9:45 AM

January 28, Friday

Dambulla vs Galle, 9:45 AM

Colombo vs Kandy, 9:45 AM

January 30, Sunday

Kandy vs Dambulla, 9:45 AM

Galle vs Jaffna, 9:45 AM

February 1, Tuesday

Colombo vs Jaffna, 9:45 AM

Kandy vs Galle, 9:45 AM

February 4, Friday

Dambulla vs Jaffna, 9:45 AM

Colombo vs Galle, 9:45 AM

February 7, Monday

Colombo vs Dambulla, 9:45 AM

Kandy vs Jaffna, 9:45 AM

February 10, Thursday

Kandy vs Colombo, 9:45 AM

Galle vs Dambulla, 9:45 AM

February 13, Sunday

Jaffna vs Galle, 9:45 AM

Dambulla vs Kandy, 9:45 AM

February 16, Wednesday

Galle vs Kandy, 9:45 AM

Jaffna vs Colombo, 9:45 AM

February 19, Saturday

Final, 2:30 PM

National Super League Limited Over Tournament 2022: Squads

Kandy

New Zealand v Sri Lanka - ODI Game 3

Kamindu Mendis (Captain), Niroshan Dickwella, Pathum Nissanka, Lasith Crosspulle, Kamil Mishara, Oshada Fernando, Sahan Arachchige, Lahiru Udara, Vishva Chathuranga, Angelo Perera, Thikshila De Silva, Chathuranga De Silva, Chamika Karunaratne, Lahiru Kumara, Dushmantha Chameera, Chamika Gunasekara, Asitha Fernando, Ashain Daniel, Lasanda Rukmal, Pulina Tharanga, Sachindu Colombage, Nipun Ransika

Colombo

Dasun Shanaka in action during England v Sri Lanka - 3rd ODI

Dasun Shanaka (Captain), Charith Asalanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Danushka Gunathilaka, Krishan Sanjula, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Nipun Dananjaya, Sammu Ashan, Nuwanidu Fernando, Ashen Bandara, Roshen Silva, Sachitha Jayathilake, Lahiru Madushanka, Kalana Perera, Himesh Ramanayake, Mohammad Dilshan, Prabath Jayasuriya, Tharindu Rathnayake, Kavindu Nadeeshan

Jaffna

Sri Lanka v South Africa – ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Warm Up

Dhananjaya de Silva (Captain), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Nishan Madushka, Lahiru Thirimanne, Navod Paranavithana, Janith Liyanage, Santhush Gunathilake, Ishan Jayarathne, Ravindu Fernando, Suranga Lakmal, Shiran Fernando, Nuwan Pradeep, Binura Fernando, Jeffrey Vandersay, Dilum Sudeera, Saminda Fernando, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Pramod Madushan, Nipun Malinga, Kasun Madushanka

Galle

Sri Lanka v South Africa – ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Warm Up

Angelo Mathews (Captain), Dinesh Chandimal, Ashan Randika, Muditha Lakshan, Himasha Liyanage, Asela Gunaratne, Vishad Randika, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Ramesh Mendis, Praveen Jayawickrama, Maheesh Theekshana, Akila Dananjaya, Nimesh Vimukthi, Suminda Lakshan, Priyamal Perera, Kavishka Anjula, Jehan Daniel, Mohammad Shiraz, Mohammad Shamaaz

Dambulla

Australia v Sri Lanka - ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021

Ashan Priyanjan (Captain), Minod Bhanuka, Gayan Maneeshan, Ron Chandragupta, Pawan Rathnayake, Sonal Dinusha, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Lasith Abeyrathne, Wanindu Hasaranga, Sameera Sandamal, Dushan Hemantha, Vishwa Fernando, Nuwan Thushara, Anuk Fernando, Lahiru Samarakoon, Duvindu Tillakaratne, Amshi De Silva

