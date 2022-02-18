National Super League One-Day, Kandy vs Jaffna: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Jaffna and Kandy will contest the National Super League One-Day final on Saturday, February 19, in Pallekele.

After 20 hard-fought games, it’s down to the last two. A total of five teams battled it out for glory in the competition before the two most consistent teams qualified for the title match.

Kandy ended the league stage atop the points table with six wins from eight games, bagging 30 points Jaffna, meanwhile, won five out their eight games, garnering 22 points. Both Jaffna and Kandy are coming off wins against Colombo and Galle, respectively.

In their two previous meetings this season, Jaffna emerged victorious with ease. Although Jaffna look like the favourites again, thanks to their brilliant show in the league stage, they cannot afford to take their opposition lightly.

Nevertheless, with some of the top Sri Lanka players in action, the final could be a thrilling affair.

Match Details

Match: Kandy vs Jaffna, Final.

Date and Time: February 19, 2022; 2:30 PM IST.

Venue: Pallekele International Cricket Stadium.

Pitch Report

The games played in Pallekele throughout the competition have been high-scoring ones. Chasing has been preferred by teams at the venue. With 295 being the average score in the last three games, expect both teams to target the 300-run mark in this match too.

Weather Report

The weather prediction on matchday is not so encouraging, with rain expected to play spoilsport. The forecast is for rain since Saturday morning. This could turn out to be a curtailed game, and DLS could come into play.

Probable Playing XIs

Kandy

Kandy will be confident because of the blistering form of their openers, with both Lahiru Udara and Niroshan Dickwella scoring centuries in the previous game. Even their bowlers Ashian Daniel and Pulina Tharanga are in great touch, having shared seven wickets between them in the previous game. It is likely Kandy may not make any changes for this game.

Lahiru Udara, Niroshan Dickwella (WK), Oshada Fernando, Lasith Croospulle, Kamindu Mendis (C), Sahan Arachchige, Pulina Tharanga, Ashian Daniel, Asitha Fernando, Lasanda Rukmal, Sachindu Colombage

Jaffna

Jaffna’s bowling attack has been very good throughout the tournament, with Nuwan Pradeep leading the way.

Their batting looks sorted, with captain Dhananjaya de Silva taking charge of proceedings. However, their batting needs to click in unison, which hasn’t been the case so far. Even Jaffna are not expected to make any changes for this game, though.

Sadeera Samarwickrama (WK), Nishan Madhshka, Damitha Silva, Dhananjaya de Silva (C), Santhush Gunathilake, Dunith Wellalage, Ravindu Fernando, Nimanda Madhushanka, Dilum Sudeera, Pramod Madhushan, Nuwan Pradeep.

Jaffna vs Kandy Match Prediction

Jaffna have been the most consistent team in the tournament, and they are also more familiar playing on a flat Pallekele track than the opposition. Kandy’s bowlers have been doing well, while the batters need to click to make an impact.

Prediction: Jaffna to win.

TV & Live Telecast Details

TV: N/A

Live-Stream: Sri Lanka Cricket YouTube Channel.

