National T20 Cup 2021: Full schedule, match timings, squads & live streaming details

The National T20 Cup 2021, scheduled to be held from 23 September-13 October, will give Pakistan players the opportunity to prepare for the upcoming T20 World Cup. Now that Pakistan's series against New Zealand has been postponed, the tournament will be fiercely contested, with all of Pakistan's finest cricketers eligible to compete in it.

The National T20 Cup 2021 will not only give players the chance to make a name for themselves in the national team, but it will also present top achievers with the possibility of being selected in the PSL Player Draft.

The tournament will feature six teams — Balochistan, Central Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Northern, Sindh, and Southern Punjab. The Pindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi and Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore will host 33 matches of the tournament.

National T20 Cup 2021: Full Schedule and Match Timings (IST)

23 September, Thursday

Balochistan v Northern, 3:30 PM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa v Central Punjab, 8:00 PM

24 September, Friday

Sindh v Southern Punjab, 3:30 PM

Balochistan v Central Punjab, 8:00 PM

25 September, Saturday

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa v Southern Punjab, 3:30 PM

Sindh v Northern, 8:00 PM

26 September, Sunday

Balochistan v Southern Punjab, 3:30 PM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa v Central Punjab, 8:00 PM

29 September, Wednesday

Sindh v Balochistan, 3:30 PM

Northern v Southern Punjab, 8:00 PM

30 September, Thursday

Northern v Central Punjab, 3:30 PM

Sindh v Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 8:00 PM

1 October, Friday

Balochistan v Southern Punjab, 3:30 PM

Northern v Sindh, 8:00 PM

2 October, Saturday

Balochistan v Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 3:30 PM

Sindh v Central Punjab, 8:00 PM

3 October, Sunday

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa v Northern, 3:30 PM

Southern Punjab v Central Punjab, 8:00 PM

6 October, Wednesday

Central Punjab v Sindh, 3:30 PM

Balochistan v Northern, 8:00 PM

7 October, Thursday

Central Punjab v Southern Punjab, 3:30 PM

Balochistan v Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 8:00 PM

8 October, Friday

Central Punjab v Northern, 3:30 PM

Southern Punjab v Sindh, 8:00 PM

9 October, Saturday

Sindh v Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 3:30 PM

Northern v Southern Punjab, 8:00 PM

10 October, Sunday

Southern Punjab v Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 3:30 PM

Balochistan v Central Punjab, 8:00 PM

11 October, Monday

Sindh v Balochistan, 3:30 PM

Northern v Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 8:00 PM

12 October, Tuesday

Semi-Final 1, 3:30 PM

Semi-Final 2, 8:00 PM

13 October, Wednesday

Final, 3:30 PM

National T20 Cup 2021: Live Streaming Details

All matches of the National T20 Cup 2021 will be live-streamed on Pakistan Cricket's YouTube channel.

National T20 Cup 2021: Squads

Balochistan

Imam-ul-Haq will lead Balochistan in the National T20 Cup 2021

Imam-ul-Haq (Captain), Bismillah Khan (Wicketkeeper), Abdul Wahid Bangalzai, Akbar-ur-Rehman, Akif Javed, Amad Butt, Ayaz Tasawar, Gohar Faiz, Haris Sohail, Jalat Khan, Junaid Khan, Kashif Bhatti, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Ibrahim Snr, Umaid Asif, Yasir Shah

Central Punjab

Babar Azam will lead Central Punjab in the National T20 Cup 2021

Babar Azam (Captain), Hasan Ali, Abdullah Shafique, Ahmed Safi Abdullah, Ahmed Shehzad, Ehsan Adil, Faheem Ashraf, Hussain Talat, Kamran Akmal (Wicketkeeper), Mohammad Akhlaq (Wicketkeeper), Mohammad Hafeez, Qasim Akram, Saif Badar, Shoaib Malik, Usman Qadir, Wahab Riaz, Waqas Maqsood

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Mohammad Rizwan will lead Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the National T20 Cup 2021

Mohammad Rizwan (Captain and Wicketkeeper), Shaheen Shah Afridi, Adil Amin, Arshad Iqbal, Asif Afridi, Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imran Khan Snr, Israrullah, Maaz Khan, Mohammad Haris (Wicketkeeper), Mohammad Imran Khan, Mohammad Wasim, Mussadiq Ahmed, Sahibzada Farhan

Northern

Shadab Khan will lead Northern in the National T20 Cup 2021

Shadab Khan (Captain), Mohammad Nawaz, Rohail Nazir (Wicketkeeper), Ali Imran, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Imad Wasim, Musa Khan, Nasir Nawaz, Salman Irshad, Sohail Akhtar, Sohail Tanvir, Umer Amin, Zaman Khan, Zeeshan Malik

Sindh

Sarfaraz Ahmed will lead Sindh in the National T20 Cup 2021

Sarfaraz Ahmed (Captain and Wicketkeeper), Anwar Ali, Abrar Ahmed, Ahsan Ali, Danish Aziz, Hassan Mohsin, Khurram Manzoor, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Hasnain, Muhammad Taha, Ruman Raees, Saud Shakeel, Shan Masood, Shahnawaz Dahani, Sharjeel Khan, Zahid Mahmood

Southern Punjab

Sohaib Maqsood will lead Southern Punab in the National T20 Cup 2021

Sohaib Maqsood (Captain), Zeeshan Ashraf, Amir Yamin, Azam Khan (Wicketkeeper), Dilbar Hussain, Faisal Akram, Hassan Khan, Imran Randhawa, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Ilyas, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Tayyab Tahir, Umer Khan, Zain Abbas, Zia-ul-Haq

