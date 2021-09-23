National T20 Cup 2021: Full schedule, match timings, squads & live streaming details

The National T20 Cup 2021, scheduled to be held from 23 September-13 October, will give Pakistan players the opportunity to prepare for the upcoming T20 World Cup. Now that Pakistan's series against New Zealand has been postponed, the tournament will be fiercely contested, with all of Pakistan's finest cricketers eligible to compete in it.
The National T20 Cup 2021 will not only give players the chance to make a name for themselves in the national team, but it will also present top achievers with the possibility of being selected in the PSL Player Draft.
The tournament will feature six teams — Balochistan, Central Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Northern, Sindh, and Southern Punjab. The Pindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi and Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore will host 33 matches of the tournament.
National T20 Cup 2021: Full Schedule and Match Timings (IST)
23 September, Thursday
Balochistan v Northern, 3:30 PM
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa v Central Punjab, 8:00 PM
24 September, Friday
Sindh v Southern Punjab, 3:30 PM
Balochistan v Central Punjab, 8:00 PM
25 September, Saturday
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa v Southern Punjab, 3:30 PM
Sindh v Northern, 8:00 PM
26 September, Sunday
Balochistan v Southern Punjab, 3:30 PM
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa v Central Punjab, 8:00 PM
29 September, Wednesday
Sindh v Balochistan, 3:30 PM
Northern v Southern Punjab, 8:00 PM
30 September, Thursday
Northern v Central Punjab, 3:30 PM
Sindh v Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 8:00 PM
1 October, Friday
Balochistan v Southern Punjab, 3:30 PM
Northern v Sindh, 8:00 PM
2 October, Saturday
Balochistan v Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 3:30 PM
Sindh v Central Punjab, 8:00 PM
3 October, Sunday
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa v Northern, 3:30 PM
Southern Punjab v Central Punjab, 8:00 PM
6 October, Wednesday
Central Punjab v Sindh, 3:30 PM
Balochistan v Northern, 8:00 PM
7 October, Thursday
Central Punjab v Southern Punjab, 3:30 PM
Balochistan v Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 8:00 PM
8 October, Friday
Central Punjab v Northern, 3:30 PM
Southern Punjab v Sindh, 8:00 PM
9 October, Saturday
Sindh v Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 3:30 PM
Northern v Southern Punjab, 8:00 PM
10 October, Sunday
Southern Punjab v Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 3:30 PM
Balochistan v Central Punjab, 8:00 PM
11 October, Monday
Sindh v Balochistan, 3:30 PM
Northern v Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 8:00 PM
12 October, Tuesday
Semi-Final 1, 3:30 PM
Semi-Final 2, 8:00 PM
13 October, Wednesday
Final, 3:30 PM
National T20 Cup 2021: Live Streaming Details
All matches of the National T20 Cup 2021 will be live-streamed on Pakistan Cricket's YouTube channel.
National T20 Cup 2021: Squads
Balochistan
Imam-ul-Haq (Captain), Bismillah Khan (Wicketkeeper), Abdul Wahid Bangalzai, Akbar-ur-Rehman, Akif Javed, Amad Butt, Ayaz Tasawar, Gohar Faiz, Haris Sohail, Jalat Khan, Junaid Khan, Kashif Bhatti, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Ibrahim Snr, Umaid Asif, Yasir Shah
Central Punjab
Babar Azam (Captain), Hasan Ali, Abdullah Shafique, Ahmed Safi Abdullah, Ahmed Shehzad, Ehsan Adil, Faheem Ashraf, Hussain Talat, Kamran Akmal (Wicketkeeper), Mohammad Akhlaq (Wicketkeeper), Mohammad Hafeez, Qasim Akram, Saif Badar, Shoaib Malik, Usman Qadir, Wahab Riaz, Waqas Maqsood
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Mohammad Rizwan (Captain and Wicketkeeper), Shaheen Shah Afridi, Adil Amin, Arshad Iqbal, Asif Afridi, Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imran Khan Snr, Israrullah, Maaz Khan, Mohammad Haris (Wicketkeeper), Mohammad Imran Khan, Mohammad Wasim, Mussadiq Ahmed, Sahibzada Farhan
Northern
Shadab Khan (Captain), Mohammad Nawaz, Rohail Nazir (Wicketkeeper), Ali Imran, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Imad Wasim, Musa Khan, Nasir Nawaz, Salman Irshad, Sohail Akhtar, Sohail Tanvir, Umer Amin, Zaman Khan, Zeeshan Malik
Sindh
Sarfaraz Ahmed (Captain and Wicketkeeper), Anwar Ali, Abrar Ahmed, Ahsan Ali, Danish Aziz, Hassan Mohsin, Khurram Manzoor, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Hasnain, Muhammad Taha, Ruman Raees, Saud Shakeel, Shan Masood, Shahnawaz Dahani, Sharjeel Khan, Zahid Mahmood
Southern Punjab
Sohaib Maqsood (Captain), Zeeshan Ashraf, Amir Yamin, Azam Khan (Wicketkeeper), Dilbar Hussain, Faisal Akram, Hassan Khan, Imran Randhawa, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Ilyas, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Tayyab Tahir, Umer Khan, Zain Abbas, Zia-ul-Haq