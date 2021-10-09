National T20 Cup 2021: Match 25, Sindh vs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa - Preview, predicted XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, match prediction and live streaming details

Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa meet in Match No. 25 of the National T20 Cup 2021 at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Saturday, October 9th.

Sindh beat Southern Punjab in their last outing. Batting first, they put up a big score of 196/7, riding on a magnificent century from opener Sharjeel Khan. The bowlers backed up the good show with a collective effort as Sindh restricted Southern Punjab to 151, winning the game by a healthy margin of 45 runs.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, meanwhile, suffered a loss in their previous National T20 Cup match against Balochistan. They were only able to set Balochistan a target of 156 runs. Although the game went into the final over, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa failed to defend the target, losing by six wickets.

So the two sides come into this National T20 Cup contest on the back of contrasting results.

Match Details

Match: Sindh vs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Match No.25, National T20 Cup 2021-22

Date and Time: October 9th, 2021, Saturday, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Weather Report

It is expected to be bright and sunny with no signs of rainfall. The temperature will be on the higher side, ranging between 33 and 40 degrees Celsius, making it hot and humid.

Pitch Report

Big runs have been scored on this wicket and the teams will eye a score around the 190 range. The majority of the last few games have been won by sides chasing, and defending totals has not been easy.

Predicted Playing XIs

Sindh

Opener Sharjeel Khan struck a brilliant 101 off just 56 deliveries in their National T20 Cup clash against Southern Punjab. Rumman Raees picked up three wickets while Anwar Ali, Danish Aziz and Zahid Mahmood scalped two each.

Predicted XI: Sharjeel Khan, Ahsan Ali, Shan Masood, Saud Shakeel, Sarfaraz Ahmed (c&wk), Danish Aziz, Anwar Ali, Rumman Raees, Zahid Mahmood, Mir Hamza, Shahnawaz Dahani.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Sahibzada Farhan scored a valiant 78 as the rest of the batters failed to contribute against Balochistan. Imran Khan had bowling figures of 2/27 from four overs. They will need the entire team to perform well.

Predicted XI: Mohammad Rizwan (c), Israrullah, Fakhar Zaman, Sahibzada Farhan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Wasim, Asif Afridi, Arshad Iqbal, Imran Khan, Muhammad Amir Hamzat.

Match Prediction

Sindh has been one of the best teams in the ongoing edition of the National T20 Cup. They are on the top of the table as well.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have lost two consecutive games and will be under pressure. However, they beat Sindh in their previous National T20 Cup meeting this season and will take confidence from that.

It should be an interesting battle with Sindh starting as the favorites to win.

TV and live streaming details

Also Read

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Cricket Pakistan's YouTube Channel

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee