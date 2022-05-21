Nature Isle T10 2022: Full schedule, match timings live streaming details and squads

After the successful hosting of different T10 Leagues by other cricket associations, the Dominica Cricket Association (DCA) has come up with the inaugural edition of the Nature Isle T10 Competition.

Champagne Reef Divers, Valley Hikers, Barana Aute Warriors, Indian River Rowers, Sari Sari Sunrisers and Titou Gorge Splashers are the six participating teams in the tournament. A total of 30 league matches and three knockouts have been scheduled.

Windsor Park Sports Stadium will host all the matches of the tournament.

Nature Isle T10, 2022: Full Schedule and Match Timings (All Times in IST)

May 22, Sunday

Champagne Reef Divers vs Valley Hikers, 9:30 PM

May 23, Monday

Barana Aute Warriors vs Indian River Rowers, 12:00 AM

Barana Aute Warriors vs Sari Sari Sunrisers, 7:00 PM

Champagne Reef Divers vs Indian River Rowers, 9:30 PM

May 24, Tuesday

Valley Hikers vs Titou Gorge Splashers, 12:00 AM

Sari Sari Sunrisers vs Titou Gorge Splashers, 9:30 PM

May 25, Wednesday

Indian River Rowers vs Valley Hikers, 12:00 AM

Sari Sari Sunrisers vs Champagne Reef Divers, 9:30 PM

May 26, Thursday

Barana Aute Warriors vs Titou Gorge Splashers, 12:00 AM

Barana Aute Warriors vs Champagne Reef Divers, 7:00 PM

Indian River Rowers vs Sari Sari Sunrisers, 9:30 PM

May 27, Friday

Sari Sari Sunrisers vs Valley Hikers, 12:00 AM

Titou Gorge Splashers vs Champagne Reef Divers, 9:30 PM

May 28, Saturday

Valley Hikers vs Sari Sari Sunrisers, 12:00 AM

Titou Gorge Splashers vs Valley Hikers, 7:00 PM

Sari Sari Sunrisers vs Barana Aute Warriors, 9:30 PM

May 29, Sunday

Indian River Rowers vs Champagne Reef Divers, 12:00 AM

Indian River Rowers vs Sari Sari Sunrisers, 9:30 PM

May 30, Monday

Barana Aute Warriors vs Valley Hikers, 12:00 AM

Valley Hikers vs Barana Aute Warriors, 7:00 PM

Champagne Reef Divers vs Titou Gorge Splashers, 9:30 PM

May 31, Tuesday

Sari Sari Sunrisers vs Indian River Rowers, 12:00 AM

Champagne Reef Divers vs Valley Hikers, 9:30 PM

June 1, Wednesday

Titou Gorge Splashers vs Barana Aute Warriors, 12:00 AM

Valley Hikers vs Indian River Rowers, 9:30 PM

June 2, Thursday

Champagne Reef Divers vs Sari Sari Sunrisers, 12:00 AM

Indian River Rowers vs Barana Aute Warriors, 9:30 PM

June 3, Friday

Sari Sari Sunrisers vs Titou Gorge Splashers, 12:00 AM

Champagne Reef Divers vs Barana Aute Warriors, 9:30 PM

June 4, Saturday

Indian River Rowers vs Titou Gorge Splashers, 12:00 AM

Semi-Final, 9:30 PM

June 5, Sunday

2nd Semi-Final, 12:00 AM

June 6, Monday

Final, 12:00 AM

Nature Isle T10, 2022: Live Streaming Details

Fancode will stream all matches of the competition for fans in India.

Nature Isle T10, 2022: Squads

Champagne Reef Divers

Jahseon Alexander, Jedd Joseph, Jervon Raphael, Joshua Sylvester, Donald Clarke, Micah Joseph, Nicholas Bruno, Adrien Matthew (Wk), Melvin Defoe (Wk), Alvinison Jolly, Esmael Lendor, Kharmal Hamilton, Lee Louisy

Valley Hikers

Clemenson Leblanc, Jesse Marcellin, Kyle Cabey, Kyle James, Quinton Hilaire, Dartanian Lataille, John Fabien, Kevin James, Yawani Regis (Wk), Ammiel Gilbert, Delaney Alexander, Jamie James, Sharkeem Thomas

Barana Aute Warriors

Delroy Liverpool, Kishawn Viville, Kurtney Anselm, Shamoy Williams, Andy Matthew, Derry Auguiste, Fabien Benjamin, Jeremy Issac, Jervin Benjamin (Wk), Dylan Joseph, Mervin Matthew, Morrel Burton, Wayne Auguiste

Indian River Rowers

Joel Durand, Kyne George, Rick James, Savio Anselm, Jamarley Benjamin, Sherwin Labassiere, Deon Burton (Wk), Sherlon George (Wk), Clement Marcellin, Garvin Marcellin, Lex Magloire, Tyrese LeBlanc, Vincent Lewis

Sari Sari Sunrisers

Cheston Dangleben, Keron James, Mikael Delsol, Kirt Martin, Nickson Athanaze, Romaine Paris, Stephan Pascal, Casimir Benjamin (c) & (Wk), Anil Fontaine, Clyde Pierre-Louis, Joel Mingo, Kyron Phillip, Sebastien Brumant

Titou Gorge Splashers

Junior Jervier, Odiamar Honore, Tyrone George, Malakai Xavier, Niall Payne, Jerlani Robinson, Lluvio Charles, Sarwan Lockhart, Elton Mark, John Matthew, Kassim Peltier, Shaheim Ceasar, Vivian Titre

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee