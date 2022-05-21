Nature Isle T10 2022: Full schedule, match timings live streaming details and squads

After the successful hosting of different T10 Leagues by other cricket associations, the Dominica Cricket Association (DCA) has come up with the inaugural edition of the Nature Isle T10 Competition.
Champagne Reef Divers, Valley Hikers, Barana Aute Warriors, Indian River Rowers, Sari Sari Sunrisers and Titou Gorge Splashers are the six participating teams in the tournament. A total of 30 league matches and three knockouts have been scheduled.
Windsor Park Sports Stadium will host all the matches of the tournament.
Nature Isle T10, 2022: Full Schedule and Match Timings (All Times in IST)
May 22, Sunday
Champagne Reef Divers vs Valley Hikers, 9:30 PM
May 23, Monday
Barana Aute Warriors vs Indian River Rowers, 12:00 AM
Barana Aute Warriors vs Sari Sari Sunrisers, 7:00 PM
Champagne Reef Divers vs Indian River Rowers, 9:30 PM
May 24, Tuesday
Valley Hikers vs Titou Gorge Splashers, 12:00 AM
Sari Sari Sunrisers vs Titou Gorge Splashers, 9:30 PM
May 25, Wednesday
Indian River Rowers vs Valley Hikers, 12:00 AM
Sari Sari Sunrisers vs Champagne Reef Divers, 9:30 PM
May 26, Thursday
Barana Aute Warriors vs Titou Gorge Splashers, 12:00 AM
Barana Aute Warriors vs Champagne Reef Divers, 7:00 PM
Indian River Rowers vs Sari Sari Sunrisers, 9:30 PM
May 27, Friday
Sari Sari Sunrisers vs Valley Hikers, 12:00 AM
Titou Gorge Splashers vs Champagne Reef Divers, 9:30 PM
May 28, Saturday
Valley Hikers vs Sari Sari Sunrisers, 12:00 AM
Titou Gorge Splashers vs Valley Hikers, 7:00 PM
Sari Sari Sunrisers vs Barana Aute Warriors, 9:30 PM
May 29, Sunday
Indian River Rowers vs Champagne Reef Divers, 12:00 AM
Indian River Rowers vs Sari Sari Sunrisers, 9:30 PM
May 30, Monday
Barana Aute Warriors vs Valley Hikers, 12:00 AM
Valley Hikers vs Barana Aute Warriors, 7:00 PM
Champagne Reef Divers vs Titou Gorge Splashers, 9:30 PM
May 31, Tuesday
Sari Sari Sunrisers vs Indian River Rowers, 12:00 AM
Champagne Reef Divers vs Valley Hikers, 9:30 PM
June 1, Wednesday
Titou Gorge Splashers vs Barana Aute Warriors, 12:00 AM
Valley Hikers vs Indian River Rowers, 9:30 PM
June 2, Thursday
Champagne Reef Divers vs Sari Sari Sunrisers, 12:00 AM
Indian River Rowers vs Barana Aute Warriors, 9:30 PM
June 3, Friday
Sari Sari Sunrisers vs Titou Gorge Splashers, 12:00 AM
Champagne Reef Divers vs Barana Aute Warriors, 9:30 PM
June 4, Saturday
Indian River Rowers vs Titou Gorge Splashers, 12:00 AM
Semi-Final, 9:30 PM
June 5, Sunday
2nd Semi-Final, 12:00 AM
June 6, Monday
Final, 12:00 AM
Nature Isle T10, 2022: Live Streaming Details
Fancode will stream all matches of the competition for fans in India.
Nature Isle T10, 2022: Squads
Champagne Reef Divers
Jahseon Alexander, Jedd Joseph, Jervon Raphael, Joshua Sylvester, Donald Clarke, Micah Joseph, Nicholas Bruno, Adrien Matthew (Wk), Melvin Defoe (Wk), Alvinison Jolly, Esmael Lendor, Kharmal Hamilton, Lee Louisy
Valley Hikers
Clemenson Leblanc, Jesse Marcellin, Kyle Cabey, Kyle James, Quinton Hilaire, Dartanian Lataille, John Fabien, Kevin James, Yawani Regis (Wk), Ammiel Gilbert, Delaney Alexander, Jamie James, Sharkeem Thomas
Barana Aute Warriors
Delroy Liverpool, Kishawn Viville, Kurtney Anselm, Shamoy Williams, Andy Matthew, Derry Auguiste, Fabien Benjamin, Jeremy Issac, Jervin Benjamin (Wk), Dylan Joseph, Mervin Matthew, Morrel Burton, Wayne Auguiste
Indian River Rowers
Joel Durand, Kyne George, Rick James, Savio Anselm, Jamarley Benjamin, Sherwin Labassiere, Deon Burton (Wk), Sherlon George (Wk), Clement Marcellin, Garvin Marcellin, Lex Magloire, Tyrese LeBlanc, Vincent Lewis
Sari Sari Sunrisers
Cheston Dangleben, Keron James, Mikael Delsol, Kirt Martin, Nickson Athanaze, Romaine Paris, Stephan Pascal, Casimir Benjamin (c) & (Wk), Anil Fontaine, Clyde Pierre-Louis, Joel Mingo, Kyron Phillip, Sebastien Brumant
Titou Gorge Splashers
Junior Jervier, Odiamar Honore, Tyrone George, Malakai Xavier, Niall Payne, Jerlani Robinson, Lluvio Charles, Sarwan Lockhart, Elton Mark, John Matthew, Kassim Peltier, Shaheim Ceasar, Vivian Titre