Nature Isle T10 2023: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live-streaming details

The Dominica Cricket Association is all set to host the fourth edition of the Nature Isle T10 competition from Saturday, December 9. The Windsor Park Sports Stadium in Dominica will host all the games of the campaign.

Each team will play a total of eight games in the league phase, with the playoffs starting on December 21 and the grand finale scheduled for December 24.

The most recent edition was hosted in May of 2023 when the Valley Hikers defeated Indian River Rowers by just one run in the final. A total of six teams will take part in this edition namely Barana Aute Warriors, Champagne Reef Divers, Indian River Rowers, Sari Sari Sunrisers, Titou Gorge Splashers, and The Valley Hikers.

Rahkeem Cornwall ended the previous season as the leading run-scorer, amassing 375 runs from 10 matches, averaging 46.88 at an impressive strike rate of 216.76. With the ball, off-spinner Savio Anselm led the wickets charts, scalping 13 wickets from seven innings at an economy of 7.45.

This competition will be a perfect platform for young cricketers to rub their shoulders with experienced cricketers as they look to make their way to the big stage in the near future.

Nature Isle T10 2023: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

Saturday, December 9

Barana Aute Warriors vs Titou Gorge Splashers, 9:30 PM

India River Rowers vs The Valley Hikers, 11:30 PM

Sunday, December 10

Sari Sari Sunrisers vs Champagne Reef Divers, 9:00 PM

Titou Gorge Splashers vs India River Rowers, 11:30 PM

Monday, December 11

The Valley Hikers vs Champagne Reef Divers, 9:00 PM

Barana Aute Warriors vs Sari Sari Sunrisers, 11:30 PM

Tuesday, December 12

Titou Gorge Splashers vs Sari Sari Sunrisers, 9:00 PM

The Valley Hikers vs Barana Aute Warriors, 11:30 PM

Wednesday, December 13

The Valley Hikers vs Titou Gorge Splashers, 9:00 PM

Champagne Reef Divers vs India River Rowers, 11:30 PM

Thursday, December 14

Sari Sari Sunrisers vs India River Rowers, 9:00 PM

Champagne Reef Divers vs Barana Aute Warriors, 11:30 PM

Friday, December 15

Champagne Reef Divers vs Titou Gorge Splashers, 9:00 PM

The Valley Hikers vs Sari Sari Sunrisers, 11:30 PM

Saturday, December 16

India River Rowers vs Barana Aute Warriors, 9:00 PM

Champagne Reef Divers vs Sari Sari Sunrisers, 11:30 PM

Sunday, December 17

The Valley Hikers vs India River Rowers, 9:00 PM

Titou Gorge Splashers vs Barana Aute Warriors, 11:30 PM

Monday, December 18

India River Rowers vs Titou Gorge Splashers, 9:00 PM

Champagne Reef Divers vs The Valley Hikers, 11:30 PM

Tuesday, December 19

Sari Sari Sunrisers vs Barana Aute Warriors, 9:00 PM

India River Rowers vs Champagne Reef Divers, 11:30 PM

Wednesday, December 20

Barana Aute Warriors vs The Valley Hikers, 9:00 PM

Sari Sari Sunrisers vs Titou Gorge Splashers, 11:30 PM

Thursday, December 21

Qualifier 1 - 9:00 PM

Eliminator - 11:30 PM

Friday, December 22

Qualifier 2 - 11:30 PM

Sunday, December 24

Final - 12:30 AM

Nature Isle T10 2023: Telecast & Live-Streaming Details

Nature Isle T10 will be live-streamed on the FanCode App and Website. However, there is no live broadcast for fans in India.

Nature Isle T10 2023: Full Squads

Barana Aute Warriors

Erwin Burton, Gilon Tyson, Oswald George, Clemenson Leblanc, Jamie James, Shadrack Descartes, Gian Benjamin (wk), Sherlon George (wk), Stephen Naitram (wk), Dylan Joseph, Fabien Benjamin, Kharmal Hamilton, Mervin Matthew.

Champagne Reef Divers

Darrin Toussaint, Jahseon Alexander, Jervon Raphael, Alick Athanaze, Brian Joseph, Kimron George, Kurtney Anselm, Roshon Primus, Yawani Regis, Lluvio Charles (c and wk), Cody Peltier, Shaheim Ceasar, Shian Brathwaite.

India River Rowers

Ethan Doctrove, Jerry Auguiste, Navin Patil, Shakeem Thomas, Kavem Hodge, Ryan John, Sherwin Labassiere, Zhovaan Ramsaroop, Tahj Tavernier (wk), Daneal Dupigny, Jean Barrie, Larenz Wiltshire, Lee Louisy.

Sari Sari Sunrisers

Delroy Liverpool, Junior Jervier, Kofi James, Savio Anselm, Ammiel Gilbert, Jahson Vidal, Niall Payne, Deon Burton (wk), Rick James (wk), Tyrone Theophile (wk), Kershaski Jno Lewis, Navin Stewart, Tyrese LeBlanc.

The Valley Hikers

Desron Maloney, Edmund Morancie, Malakai Xavier, Curvell Marie, Delaney Alexander, Kevin James, Micah Joseph, Ryshon Williams, Ajanim Tavernier (wk), Kyne George (wk), Alvinison Jolly, Jason Lamothe, Vincent Lewis.

Titou Gorge Splashers

Aaron Jones, Gidron Pope, Joel Durand, Bryce Robinson, Jelani Joseph, Kyron Phillip, Lex Magloire, Casimir Benjamin (wk), Jerlani Robinson (wk), Elton Mark, Jedd Joseph, John Matthew, Vivian Titre.