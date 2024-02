Navi Mumbai Premier League 2024: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

The second edition of the Navi Mumbai Premier League (NMPL) will commence on 12th February to 27th February 2024. Mazgaon Cricket Club in Kalamboli, Navi Mumbai will be the host venue for the T20 league.

Last season, the Thane Tigers secured the top spot in the points table with an impressive record of six wins and only one loss, followed by the Mira Bhayandar Lions with five wins in seven games. The Kalyan Tuskers and Vashi Warriors also made it to the top four. However, the Sanpada Scorpions and Koparkhairne Titans struggled, finishing at the bottom with just one win each.

In the semifinals, Mira Bhayandar Lions defeated Kalyan, while Thane Tigers dominated against Vashi Warriors, earning them spots in the finals. However, Mira Bhayandar won the maiden title after defeating Thane by seven wickets.

Japjeet Randhawa of Kalyan Tuskers emerged as the top-scorer with 342 runs while Hemant Buchade of Thane Tigers was the leading wicket-taker with 32 wickets to his name.

This season, all eight teams will compete in a single round-robin format, playing 28 league-stage matches. The top four teams will advance to the semi-finals scheduled for February 26th, with the grand finale set to take place on Tuesday, February 27th, 2024.

Mira Bhayandar Lions and Koparkhairne Titans will square off in the first game while Thane Tigers and Sanpada Scorpions will meet in the second game on Monday, 12th February 2024.

Without any further ado, let's delve into the schedule and timings of the upcoming 2024 Navi Mumbai Premier League.

Navi Mumbai Premier League 2024: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

Monday, 12 February

Mira Bhayandar Lions vs Koparkhairne Titans - 10:00 AM

Thane Tigers vs Sanpada Scorpions - 05:30 PM

Tuesday, 13 February

Kalyan Tuskers vs Ambernath Avengers - 10:00 AM

Vashi Warriors vs Belapur Blasters - 05:30 PM

Wednesday, 14 February

Ambernath Avengers vs Koparkhairne Titans - 10:00 AM

Sanpada Scorpions vs Mira Bhayandar Lions - 05:30 PM

Thursday, 15 February

Belapur Blasters vs Thane Tigers - 10:00 AM

Vashi Warriors vs Kalyan Tuskers - 05:30 PM

Friday, 16 February

Sanpada Scorpions vs Belapur Blasters - 10:00 AM

Mira Bhayandar Lions vs Ambernath Avengers - 05:30 PM

Saturday, 17 February

Koparkhairne Titans vs Vashi Warriors - 10:00 AM

Thane Tigers vs Kalyan Tuskers - 05:30 PM

Sunday, 18 February

Belapur Blasters vs Mira Bhayandar Lions - 10:00 AM

Ambernath Avengers vs Vashi Warriors - 05:30 PM

Monday, 19 February

Kalyan Tuskers vs Sanpada Scorpions - 10:00 AM

Koparkhairne Titans vs Thane Tigers - 05:30 PM

Tuesday, 20 February

Mira Bhayandar Lions vs Vashi Warriors - 10:00 AM

Belapur Blasters vs Kalyan Tuskers - 05:30 PM

Wednesday, 21 February

Ambernath Avengers vs Thane Tigers - 10:00 AM

Sanpada Scorpions vs Koparkhairne Titans - 05:30 PM

Thursday, 22 February

Kalyan Tuskers vs Mira Bhayandar Lions - 10:00 AM

Thane Tigers vs Vashi Warriors - 05:30 PM

Friday, 23 February

Koparkhairne Titans vs Belapur Blasters - 10:00 AM

Sanpada Scorpions vs Ambernath Avengers - 05:30 PM

Saturday, 24 February

Koparkharine Titans vs Kalyan Tuskers - 10:00 AM

Mira Bhayandar Lions vs Thane Tigers - 05:30 PM

Sunday, 25 February

Vashi Warriors vs Sanpada Scorpions - 10:00 AM

Belapur Blasters vs Ambernath Avengers - 05:30 PM

Monday, 26 February

Semi Final 1 - 10:00 AM

Semi Final 2 - 05:30 PM

Tuesday, 27 February

Final - 05:30 PM

Navi Mumbai Premier League 2024: Telecast & Live-Streaming Details

The Navi Mumbai Premier League 2024 will be live-streamed on the FanCode app & website. The live telecast of the T20 tournament is not available.

Navi Mumbai Premier League 2024: Full Squads

Washi Warriors

Aashmaan Katyal, Atharva Adhikari, Mehul Gokani, Sahil Phegade, Shubham Punyarthi, Siddhant Singh, Yogesh Pawar, Atharva Dikholkar, Dhrumil Matkar, Nirankar Sharma, Omkar Chettiar, Pratik Rajan, Prayag Kumar, Sagar Mishra, Satyalaksh Jain, Pranav Dhawande (Wk), Sachin Yadav (Wk), Aayush Singh, Ajay Mishra, Aquib Shaikh, Harsh Pant, Kunal Nawarange, Shreyansh Bogar, Uzair Khan

Sanpada Scorpions

Ankush Paswan, Anup Fulper, Kaushik Kharat, Malhar Vanjari, Pradeep Pandey, Pradnesh Thakur, Tushar Chate, Akash Sharma, Akhilesh Shimpi, Amol Tanpure, Arbaaz Shaikh, Ashish Kolte, Jay Dhatrak, Shashwat Jagtap, Sumedh Nikam, Yogesh Patil, Pintu Yadav (Wk), Ronaki Anilkumar (Wk), Hemant Buchade, Sachin Chaudhari, Shaun Rodrigues, Vishal Singh

Koparkhairne Titans

Ajinkya Deshmukh, Preet Nanda, Sahil Gode, Suryaprakash Jaiswar, Aditya Pawar, Hrishikesh Gore, Salman Ahmed, Shashank Jadhav, Tanish Shetty, Vidhyadhar Kamat, Aditya Srivastava (Wk), Bins Neyyoth (Wk), Vicky Patil (Wk), Akash Pawar, Anjdeep Lad, Anurag Divekar, Ashwin Shelke, Neel Bhanushali, Prabhakar Nishad, Sarfaraz Shaikh, Shreyash Gurav, Shubham Shinde

Thane Tigers

Harsh Mogaveera, Meet Jain, Parag Patil, Shreeraj Anant Gharat, Aarush Patankar, Akash Malbari, Aniket Khadpe, Aryan Dalal, Bhuvan Patil, Rohit Joshi, Saurabh Tiwari, Vedant Haridas, Rahul Magade (Wk), Shourya Desai, Akash Parkar, Anurag Mishra, Gaurav Singh, Gautam Sathe, Harshal Soni, Parikshit Valsangkar, Shivansh Singh, Siddhant Gadhave, Tanish Patkar, Tushar Kadam

Belapur Blasters

Ankeet Chavan, Chinmay Sutar, Mayank Pike, Omkar Rahate, Omkar Umbarkar, Roshan Jadhav, Rugved More, Bhavesh Patel, Emaad Jindani, Hrushikesh Pawar, Mandar Garudeas, Pankaj Pardeshi, Saiel Pol, Sairaj Patil, Ajay Badode (Wk), Aman Khan (Wk), Prateet Gotsurve (Wk), Ankit Vishwakarma, Atul Singh, Dharmendra Gupta, Hamza Khan, Jaleel Khan, Rahul Mhatre, Tejas Nanaware

Mira Bhayandar Lions

Abhishek Jain, Jitesh Raut, Manish Yadav, Musavir Khote, Sahil Jadhav, Sandeep Gupta, Virat Chaturverdi, Aman Patel, Amit Panday, Mohak Joshi, Om Kamat, Rajnish Prajapati, Ravindra Sante, Vinayak Bhoir, Yaseen Shaikh, Shashank Shekhar (Wk), Ajinkya Divekar, Anurag Singh, Babli Sharma, Jahangir Ansari, Khizer Dafedar, Mohammed Dakhani, Prasann Shukla, Vaibhav Bhardwaj

Ambernath Avengers

Chandraprakash Bharadwaj, Jayesh Patil, Kalash Rai, Nikhil Patil, Omkar Karandikar, Sanket Gowari, Srujan Athawale, Adarsh Upadhyay, Ajay Taak, Kartike Savle, Parag Jadhav, Saksham Jha, Suchit Devali, Vishwajit Jagdale, Yash Singh, Akash Anand, Ravi Solanki, Sarvesh Patil, Anzar Mirza, Arjun Rawat, Bhavin Darji, Javed Khan, Mohd Danish, Nandan Kamath

Kalyan Tuskers

Ashitosh Mali, Gopendra Bohara, Japjeet Randhawa, Sandeep Saroj, Shubham Yadav, Aman Khan, Aryan Kadam, Ayushman Yadav, Bhavesh Patil, Dashrath Chavan, Prasad Shingote, Ravi Vishwakarma, Soham Dhumal, Varun Thakkar, Arman Shaikh (Wk), Yogesh Takawale, Dhaval Urvilkumar Patel, Harsh Shrawage, Jagdish Ranka, Prithvik Pandit, Rushikesh Jadhav, Sangram Ranaware

