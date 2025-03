Navi Mumbai Premier League 2025: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

The Navi Mumbai Premier League (NMPL) is back for its third edition, set to run from March 7 to 22, 2025. All the action will take place at the Mazgaon Cricket Club in Kalamboli, Navi Mumbai, where eight teams will battle it out for the title in this exciting T20 tournament.

Last season, Sanpada Scorpions edged past Vashi Warriors in a thrilling final, winning by just five runs to claim their first NMPL title. Both teams had finished at the top of the points table and powered through their semifinal clashes against Thane Tigers and Belapur Blasters. Sanpada’s Ronaki Anilkumar stole the show, finishing as the tournament’s top scorer with 359 runs and winning the Man of the Match award in the final. Meanwhile, Vashi Warriors' Sagar Mishra led the bowling charts with 17 wickets.

The 2025 season will follow the same format, with all eight teams playing in a single round-robin stage. A total of 28 league matches will be played before the top four teams move on to the semifinals on March 21. The grand finale is scheduled for March 22, where a new champion will be crowned.

Fans won’t have to wait long for exciting action to begin, as defending champions Sanpada Scorpions take on Mira Bhayandar Lions in the tournament opener. The second game on the same day will see Thane Tigers go head-to-head with Koparkhairane.

Without any further ado, let's delve into the schedule and timings of the upcoming 2024 Navi Mumbai Premier League.

Navi Mumbai Premier League 2025: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

Friday, March 7

Sanpada Scorpions vs Mira Bhayander Lions - 10:00 AM

Vashi Warriors vs Koparkairne Titans - 06:00 PM

Saturday, March 8

Belapur Blasters vs Ambernath Avengers - 10:00 AM

Thane Tigers vs Kalyan Tuskers - 06:00 PM

Sunday, March 9

Koparkairne Titans vs Sanpada Scorpions - 10:00 AM

Ambernath Avengers vs Mira Bhayander Lions - 06:00 PM

Monday, March 10

Kalyan Tuskers vs Vashi Warriors - 10:00 AM

Belapur Blasters vs Thane Tigers - 06:00 PM

Tuesday, March 11

Sanpada Scorpions vs Ambernath Avengers - 10:00 AM

Koparkairne Titans vs Kalyan Tuskers - 06:00 PM

Wednesday, March 12

Mira Bhayander Lions vs Thane Tigers - 10:00 AM

Vashi Warriors vs Belapur Blasters - 06:00 PM

Thursday, March 13

Kalyan Tuskers vs Sanpada Scorpions - 10:00 AM

Ambernath Avengers vs Thane Tigers - 06:00 PM

Friday, March 14

Belapur Blasters vs Koparkairne Titans - 10:00 AM

Mira Bhayander Lions vs Vashi Warriors - 06:00 PM

Saturday, March 15

Sanpada Scorpions vs Thane Tigers - 10:00 AM

Belapur Blasters vs Kalyan Tuskers - 06:00 PM

Sunday, March 16

Ambernath Avengers vs Vashi Warriors - 10:00 AM

Koparkairne Titans vs Mira Bhayander Lions - 06:00 PM

Monday, March 17

Belapur Blasters vs Sanpada Scorpions - 10:00 AM

Vashi Warriors vs Thane Tigers - 06:00 PM

Tuesday, March 18

Mira Bhayander Lions vs Kalyan Tuskers - 10:00 AM

Koparkairne Titans vs Ambernath Avengers - 06:00 PM

Wednesday, March 19

Sanpada Scorpions vs Vashi Warriors - 10:00 AM

Belapur Blasters vs Mira Bhayander Lions - 06:00 PM

Thursday, March 20

Thane Tigers vs Koparkairne Titans - 10:00 AM

Kalyan Tuskers vs Ambernath Avengers - 06:00 PM

Friday, March 21

Semi-final 1 - 10:00 AM

Semi-final 2 - 06:00 PM

Saturday, March 22

Final - 06:00 PM

Navi Mumbai Premier League 2025: Telecast & Live-Streaming Details

The Navi Mumbai Premier League 2025 will be live-streamed on FanCode app & website. The live-telecast of the T20 tournament will be available on the DD Sports channel.

Navi Mumbai Premier League 2025: Full squads

Vashi Warriors

Atharva Adhikari, Omkar Umbarkar, Pratik Tare, Sahil Phegade, Alim Shaikh, Atharva Dikholkar, Chaitanya Patil, Jay Dhatrak, Ketan Kharat, Mairaj Khan, Pratik Warang, Sagar Mishra, Shubham Rajbhar, Vidhyadhar Kamat, Prasad Pawar, Sachin Yadav (Wk), Vicky Patil (Wk), Atul Singh, Dhrumil Matkar, Kunal Nawarange, Meet Samani, Swapnil Bandiwar

Sanpada Scorpions

Aadtiya Rawat, Ankush Paswan, Ashitosh Mali, Kaushik Kharat, Ritesh Chikane, Samek Jagtap, Akhilesh Shimpi, Amit Rathore, Amol Tanpure, Ashish Kolte, Harshal Waghmare, Prasad Shingote, Shashwat Jagtap, Suhail Ansari, Sumedh Nikam, Shourya Desai (Wk), Siddhant Aadhhathrao (Wk), Ajay Mishra, Atharva Ankolekar, Harsh Shrawage, Shivansh Singh, Shreyash Gurav

Koparkhairne Titans

Ajit Yadav, Anup Fulper, Arbaaz Shaikh, Aryaveer Rakesh, Meet Jain, Shubham Punyarthi, Aarush Patankar, Akash Malbari, Anirudh Ghag, Arun Yadav, Ashaz Shah, Yaseen Shaikh, Abhishek Jain (Wk), Babli Sharma (Wk), Omkar Joshi, Prateet Gotsurve, Aayush Singh, Prabhakar Nishad, Sagar Jadhav, Sarfaraz Shaikh, Shaun Rodrigues, Tushar Kadam.

Thane Tigers

Ajay Pandey, Omkar Rahate, Sahil Gode, Akhilesh Barai, Bhavesh Patel, Omkar Chettiar, Piyush Kanojiya, Saurabh Tiwari, Shivam Gupta, Sunny Kahar, Vishwajit Jagdale, Aryaman Thakkar (Wk), Rahul Magade (Wk), Sarvesh Patil (Wk), Akash Parkar, Akash Pawar, Aryan Puranik, Dhruv Gothi, Gautam Sathe, Parikshit Valsangkar, Sangram Ranaware, Soham Zute

Belapur Blasters

Japjeet Singh, Jitesh Raut, Kalash Rai, Yogesh Shinde, Yuvraj Dombe, Amit Panday, Aniket Khadpe, Hrishikesh Gore, Prayag Kumar, Rahul Jadhav, Sairaj Patil, Sandesh Koli, Vinayak Bhoir, Aman Khan (Wk), Ronanki Anilkumar (Wk), Shashank Shekar (Wk), Ankit Vishwakarma, Anurag Mishra, Dharmendra Gupta, Ganesh Bhoi, Indal Patel, Soham Bende

Mira Bhayandar Lions

Hrishikesh Chavan, Noor Alam Khan, Sandeep Saroj, Suchit Deavli, Aryan Dalal, Dashrath Chavan, Maxwell Swaminathan, Satyalaksh Jain, Srujan Athavale, Suraj Shirsat, Arman Shaikh (Wk), Jaineel Nandha (Wk), Tushar Singh (Wk), Aryan Deshmukh, Ashwin Shelke, Danish Shaikh, Jahangir Ansari, Jalil Khan, Mohammed Dakhani, Uzair Khan, Vaibhav Bhardwaj, Vishal Dabholkar

Ambernath Avengers

Chandraprakash Bharadwaj, Dildar Khan, Harsh Ubale, Sanket Gowari, Jay Bista, Kartike Savla, Om Keshkamat, Parag Jadhav, Ravi Vishwakarma, Tushar Bathe, Yash Singh, Aditya Srivastava (Wk), Aryan Mhase (Wk), Pranav Dhanawade (Wk), Ajinkya Divekar, Aquib Shaikh, Badrey Alam, Chirag Modak, Hemant Buchade, Mohd Danish, Parth Chandan, Sanket More

Kalyan Tuskers

Ajinkya Deshmukh, Ankeet Chavan, Deepu Gupta, Sahil Jadhav, Sreyash Kumar, Aditya Pawar, Aryan Kadam, Ayushman Yadav, Hrushikesh Pawar, Manas Chavan, Shreyansh Bogar, Yogesh Patil, Aadarsh Patil, Chinmay Patil, Yogesh Takawale (Wk), Anurag Divekar, Dhaval Patel, Prathamesh Dake, Rushikesh Bhoir, Rushikesh Jadhav, Sachin Chaudhari, Shubham Shinde

