Navi Mumbai weather report October 26: What are the chances of rain in India W vs Bangladesh W Women's World Cup 2025 match?

India Women will face Bangladesh Women in match number 28 of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai on Sunday, October 26. This will be the last match of the league stage. Like the India vs New Zealand contest, the game could be affected by weather as there is prediction for rain as well as thunderstorms.

The India vs Bangladesh match has been reduced to a dead rubber since the Women in Blue have qualified for the semifinals of the Women's World Cup 2025, while Bangladesh have been knocked out of the race. India Women confirmed their top four berth with a thumping win over New Zealand, overcoming the disappointment of three consecutive defeats.

Sent into bat by the Kiwis, India Women put up 340-3 on the board in 49 overs as openers Smriti Mandhana and Pratika Rawal struck brilliant hundreds, while Jemimah Rodrigues returned to form with a timely 76* off 55 balls. Set a revised target of 325 in 44 overs, New Zealand were held to 271-8 as Renuka Singh and Kranti Gaud claimed two scalps each.

Navi Mumbai weather forecast for India vs Bangladesh Women's World Cup 2025 match on October 26

The India vs Bangladesh Women's World Cup 2025 match in Navi Mumbai on Sunday will begin at 3:00 PM IST. Looking at the weather forecast for the game, conditions in the morning are likely to be cloudy, with the temperature around 30 degree Celsius. The probability of precipitation is 25 percent, while the cloud cover is likely to be 100 percent and humidity level 71 percent.

Looking at the afternoon weather forecast in Navi Mumbai for the India-Bangladesh match, AccuWeather states that conditions will be cloudy, with heavy showers expected. The temperature during this phase is likely to be around 28 degree Celsius. The probability of precipitation is high at 97 percent. The cloud cover remains at 100 percent, while the humidity level rises to 80 percent.

Shifting focus to the evening weather in Navi Mumbai, conditions are likely to remain cloudy, with chances of showers. The temperature during this period will be around 27 degree Celsius. The probability of precipitation remains high at 85 percent. The cloud cover is likely to be 100 percent and the humidity level 74 percent. There is also a 28 percent probability of thunderstorms in the night.

