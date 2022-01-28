NB vs CK: Who will win today's Men's Super Smash 2021-22 match?

Northern Brave and Canterbury Kings are set to cross swords in the final of the Men's Super Smash 2021-22 on Saturday, January 29. Seddon Park in Hamilton will host the exciting contest.

The Brave, captained by Jeet Raval, finished the league stage at the top of the points table with 32 points from 10 games and a decent net run rate of +0.602. They will go into the final after beating Wellington by two wickets on Monday, January 24.

After electing to field first, the Brave bowlers did a reasonable job as Wellington got themselves up to 167 in 19.4 overs. Finn Allen and Michael Bracewell scored 64 and 63 runs respectively. Tim Southee and Joe Walker got three wickets apiece for the Brave.

Thereafter, the Brave tracked down the target in 19.3 overs after Mitchell Santner scored a 35-ball knock of 59, laced with six fours and four sixes. Tim Seifert took the team off to a flier with a 15-ball 32.

Henry Cooper also smashed two sixes and a four in his quickfire 10-ball 21. Ben Sears and James Neesham got two wickets apiece for Wellington, but their effort went in vain.

The Kings, led by Cole McConchie, on the other hand, finished second in the points table with 28 points and a net run rate of +0.899. They will go into the next game on the back of a six-wicket win over Wellington on Thursday, January 27 at the University Oval in Dunedin.

After electing to field first, the Kings faltered as Wellington scored 190 for three in 20 overs. Matt Henry picked up two wickets, but went for 47 runs in four overs at an economy rate of 11.75. Devon Conway and Michael Bracewell scored 74 and* and 81 for Wellington.

Tom Latham kick-started the Kings' run-chase by scoring 16 runs off his first four balls, but Logan van Beek cut short his stay in the middle. Latham's opening partner, Chad Bowes, went on to score 51 runs off 41 balls with six fours and one six.

In the end, it was an unbeaten 98-run stand between Leo Carter and Cam Fletcher that took the Kings past the finishing line. Fletcher scored an unbeaten 25-ball 63.

Will the Kings (CK) beat the Brave (NB)?

Super Smash - Otago Volts v Northern Brave

In both their previous meetings, it was the Northern Brave who came up trumps. In both instances, the Brave chased targets down. The Kings have chased well in recent times and the team, winning the toss, should look to field first.

Prediction: The team, batting second, to win the match.

