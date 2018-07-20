"NCA was the reason why I was able to bounce back after cancer" says Yuvraj Singh

Yuvraj Singh comes out in support of NCA

There is increasing restlessness over the approach of the Indian team management and the Indian cricket board (BCCI) in supervising the fitness of the players.

Recently reports started building up about the inadequacies of the National Cricket Academy situated in Bangalore. The reports stated that that senior cricketers are now reluctant to go through rehab and training at the NCA.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar's recent back injury has highlighted the shortcomings of the injury-management system. "It's not Bhuvneshwar alone. There are no good reports coming from the senior players. They have become reluctant to travel to NCA because they feel the fitness regime at the NCA doesn't help their cricketing skills," a BCCI official close to the told TOI.

The reports stated that the rehabilitation system at NCA is too weak to help international players.

"The players don't want to train at NCA these days. A lot of senior players go there just to take fitness tests. They prefer training at their home bases," the official maintained.

"Wasn't it the job of the trainers at NCA and contracted Team India support staff to look after Mohammad Shami and Bhuvneshwar who are contracted players? Yet, Shami flunked a fitness test and now other players are breaking down," the official aimed at.

Yuvraj Singh comes out in support of NCA

However, Yuvraj Singh, the veteran Indian cricketer, recently posted an Instagram story and denied all the claims and handed a support-hand to NCA. The left-hander also revealed how the NCA helped him to recover after cancer.

"Hearing criticisms about NCA, I would like to share my experience that the reason why I was able to bounce back after cancer was the National Cricket Academy. NCA is a great facility created by BCCI to help players recover from injuries with the help of best physios and trainers in the country", read Yuvraj Singh's Instagram story.

