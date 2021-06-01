NED v IRE head to head stats and numbers you need to know before the ODI series

After playing two ODI matches against Scotland last month, the Netherlands will open their ICC Cricket World Cup Super League campaign against Ireland in Utrecht.

Ireland and the Netherlands have not played ODI cricket against each other in the last eight years. Their last meeting in this format took place on July 9, 2013 during the ICC World Cricket League Championship. Interestingly, the match ended in a tie as both teams scored 268 runs in their 50 overs.

Irish all-rounder Kevin O'Brien took three wickets in that game, while Paul Stirling and William Porterfield had a 73-run opening stand. The three Irish players will hold the key to the visitors' success in the upcoming series against the Netherlands.

Speaking of the rivalry between the Netherlands and Ireland, here's a look at their head-to-head stats in ODI cricket.

Netherlands vs Ireland head-to-head stats

📺 Het Nederlandse nationale mannen cricketteam speelt op woensdag 2, vrijdag 4 en maandag 7 juni vanaf 10:30 uur tegen @cricketireland in Utrecht.



🟠 Support Oranje tijdens hun eerste #CWCSuperLeague serie door live te kijken op @ZiggoSport !#CricketNL #NEDvIRE pic.twitter.com/oQItwRajWJ — Cricket🏏Netherlands (@KNCBcricket) May 31, 2021

Ireland have dominated the Netherlands in the 50-over format. The two nations have locked horns ten times in ODI cricket, with Ireland emerging victorious on seven occasions.

The Dutch team has won once against Ireland, while two matches did not produce a winner. Ireland have never lost an ODI match against the Netherlands in the Netherlands. It will be interesting to see if the Irish side can keep their record intact.

Netherlands vs Ireland: Numbers you need to know before their ODI series

📡: LIVESTREAM



We’ve just had word that the World Cup Super League ODI series between Netherlands and Ireland will be available to watch in Ireland via: https://t.co/goZrru5OOF#BackingGreen ☘️🏏 pic.twitter.com/nuLNfKcle9 — Cricket Ireland (@cricketireland) May 31, 2021

Ireland's William Porterfield has scored the most runs (328) in ODI matches between his team and the Netherlands. His compatriot Kevin O'Brien has taken 17 wickets in ODIs against the Dutch team.

The Netherlands' opening batsman Stephan Myburgh has amassed 57 runs in two ODI innings against Ireland. Meanwhile, Dutch skipper Pieter Seelaar has scalped four wickets in as many ODIs versus the Irish team. Seelaar will have to bring his 'A' game to the table to ensure his team gets off to a winning start in the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League.

