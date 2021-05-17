NED v SCO 2021: Hazelaarweg Stadion, Rotterdam pitch history and stats

The 2-match ODI series between the Netherlands and Scotland will begin this Wednesday at Hazelaarweg Stadion in Rotterdam. The venue will play host to the second game on May 21 as well.

Rotterdam has hosted ten ODI matches so far. The pitch at this venue has assisted the bowlers. In most games, the teams batting first have failed to touch the 200-run mark in matches at Hazelaarweg. It is interesting to note that the stadium has not hosted a single ODI match since July 10, 2010.

The Netherlands have a decent win-loss record of 5-4 at this stadium. In the previous ODI played here, Afghanistan defeated the Dutch team by five wickets.

With ODI cricket returning to Rotterdam this week, here are some important numbers you need to know from previous ODI matches played at Hazelaarweg.

ODI matches played: 10

Matches won by teams batting first: 3

Matches won by teams batting second: 7

Highest individual score: 97 - Tom de Grooth (NED) vs Bermuda, 2007

Best Bowling Figures: 5/20 - Alex Cusack (IRE) vs Afghanistan, 2010

Highest 1st innings score: 315/8 - Netherlands vs Bermuda, 2007

Lowest 1st innings score: 115 - Bermuda vs Netherlands, 2007

Highest successful run chase: 236/4 - Netherlands vs Scotland, 2010

Average 1st innings score: 188

Which NED and SCO players have performed well at the Hazelaarweg Stadion in Rotterdam?

Richie Berrington enjoys playing at this stadium

Pieter Seelaar has taken seven wickets in four ODI matches at Hazelaarweg. His best bowling figures at this venue are 3/22. His teammate Wesley Barresi scored a half-ton in his only inning at Hazelaarweg.

Scotland's Richie Berrington has scalped four wickets in three matches on this ground. The Scot all-rounder has also amassed 84 runs in three innings at an average of 31.