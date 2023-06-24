NED vs NEP Prediction: Who will win today’s ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023 match?

The Netherlands (NED) and Nepal (NEP) are set to face each other in Match No.14 of the ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023 on Saturday, June 24. The Takashinga Sports Club in Harare will host the encounter.

Netherlands, captained by Scott Edwards, are placed third in the standings with two points and a net run rate of -0.167. After losing to hosts Zimbabwe by five wickets, they made amends by beating the United States by five wickets.

Ryan Klein and Bas de Leede picked up two wickets apiece as the Dutch team restricted USA to 211 for the loss of eight wickets. Thereafter, Teja Nidamanuru and Scott Edwards scored 58 and 67 not out respectively to take their team home.

Nepal, led by Rohit Paudel, on the other hand, are placed fourth in Group A with two points and a net run rate of -0.638. The upcoming game is a must-win affair for them as a defeat will see them getting knocked out of the competition.

They will go into the match after losing to West Indies by 101 runs at the Harare Sports Club. After opting field first, Nepal reduced the Caribbean team to 55 for three in 15.3 overs. But later, Shai Hope and Nicholas Pooran scored hundreds to torment the Nepalese bowlers.

West Indies eventually went on to score 339 for the loss of seven wickets in 50 overs. Chasing a mammoth target of 340, Nepal were bowled out for 238 in 49.4 overs.

ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023, NED vs NEP Prediction: Can Nepal beat the Netherlands?

The Netherlands will go into the upcoming match as firm favourites as they are stronger on paper than their opponents. Nepal have been impressive on patches, but they have not been able to show enough consistency thus far.

Prediction: Netherlands to win this ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023 match.

