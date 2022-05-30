NED vs WI prediction: Who will win today’s 1st ODI match? 

The first one-day international between the Netherlands and West Indies is set to take place on 31 May 2022. The VRA Cricket Ground in Amstelveen will be the host venue for this clash.

The Netherlands played New Zealand in a three-match ODI series before this assignment.

It wasn’t a fruitful series for them as they lost all three games and suffered a white-wash defeat. All three losses came at big margins as they lost by seven wickets, 118 runs, and 115 runs.

Michael Rippon was their top-scorer with the bat, accumulating 109 runs from three matches. Logan van Beek picked up seven wickets while Fred Klassen picked up five as the two had a successful outing in the series with the ball for the Dutch side.

West Indies toured India for three ODI’s for their most recent series in the format.

They also had a similar result to the Netherlands. West Indies suffered a 0-3 hammering while facing a white-wash series defeat as well. They lost the first game by 96 runs whereas the second game resulted in a 44-run defeat, followed by a six-wicket loss in the final clash.

Their batters struggled as only Jason Holder and Nicholas Pooran crossed 30 runs in three games with the bat. Alzarri Joseph was impressive, picking up six wickets. Holder also picked up five wickets in an otherwise disappointing series for the side.

Will Netherlands (NED) beat West Indies (WI)?

Both the Netherlands and West Indies have faced defeats in their previous ODI series coming into this contest. The Netherlands put up a fairly good showing with the ball as they had New Zealand under pressure at various times throughout the series.

However, their batters failed to perform well, as a result of which they could not manage to pull off a single win. There are also some new faces in the side for this series. Thus, it will be a challenge for the Netherlands despite playing in home conditions.

As for West Indies, Nicholas Pooran will be keen to start well as ODI captain. They do have the depth and power of the batting line-up. Their batters also struggled in the series against India.

Bowling was a bright prospect for them though. West Indies appear to be a well-balanced unit with enough firepower as well. Looking at both teams, West Indies start as favorites to take an early lead in the series.

Prediction: West Indies (WI) to win this encounter.

