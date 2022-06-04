NED vs WI prediction: Who will win today’s 3rd ODI match? 

The 3rd ODI between the Netherlands and West Indies is set to take place on June 4. Like the first two encounters, the VRA Ground in Amstelveen will be the venue of this clash.

The hosts have had a rather disappointing outing in the previous two ODIs. Having lost the first ODI by seven wickets and the second ODI by five wickets, things haven’t gone quite as per plan for the hosts.

West Indies, under the leadership of newly-appointed skipper Nicholas Pooran, have taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series. The Windies have successfully chased down 200+ targets in both games.

The second of the three ODIs saw Netherlands score 214 runs while batting first. Vikramjit Singh, Max O’Dowd and Scott Edwards scored the majority of the team’s runs. While Akeal Hosein wrecked havoc among the Dutch batters by claiming four wickets, the other Windies bowlers also chipped in with wickets at regular intervals.

Chasing a modest total, the West Indies lost their openers cheaply and found themselves reeling at 99-5. Brandon King and Keacy Carty brought the sinking West Indies chase to the shore with both batters remaining unbeaten. Bas de Leede was the top wicket-taker for the hosts, claiming two scalps.

Will the Netherlands beat West Indies?

With nothing to lose in this game, one would expect the hosts to play fearless cricket. They have done well with the ball up front, but have lacked control in the middle overs.

A better contribution from the middle-order could see the Netherlands finish on top in this contest.

The Windies, meanwhile, head into this encounter having taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series. They will look to make a few changes to their side and give some youngsters a chance to play. Having already won the series, there is a chance that the visitors might get a touch complacent.

Overall, it’s West Indies' match to lose rather than the Netherlands' match to win.

Prediction:- West Indies to finish on top in this encounter.

