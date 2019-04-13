×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Need guys will take pressure off Russell: Katich

IANS
NEWS
News
30   //    13 Apr 2019, 21:37 IST
IANS Image
Kolkata: Kolkata Knight Riders' assistant coach Simon Katich during a practice session in Kolkata, on March 14, 2019. (Photo: IANS)

Kolkata, April 13 (IANS) Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have players who can take the pressure off Andre Russell who is doubtful for Sunday's crunch Indian Premier League (IPL) tie against Chennai Super Kings (CSK), assistant coach Simon Katich said on Saturday.

Russell aggravated his wrist injury that he had sustained in Chennai on April 6. He never looked at ease during his 21-ball 45 against Delhi Capitals on Friday.

"He got through the game pretty well last night. Unfortunately that waist high full toss inside-edged bruised his legs," Katich said on the eve of the match against CSK.

"He has been in magnificent form and won a couple of games for us single-handedly. And we've got to have a number of guys to step up and take a bit of the pressure off him," Katich said.

Russell has been KKR's go-to man this season with six consecutive 40-plus scores.

Katich was also asked about the poor standard of umpiring in the tournament.

"I don't want to get into trouble. I will give a stock standard answers: It's a tough job. Obviously last night, there was a contentious one and unfortunately it didn't go away," the former Australia opener said, referring to Shikhar Dhawan's reprieve while Delhi were chasing 179.

Dhawan was batting on 11 when a contentious review went in his favour. The India opener went to win the game for Delhi with a belligerent unbeaten 97.

Talking of Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Katich said KKR are keen to see what the shrewd tactician has up his sleeve.

Advertisement

Dhoni used his spin force to perfection to restrict KKR to a paltry 108/9 to cruise to a seven-wicket win in the first leg in Chennai.

"It'll be interesting to see what the Master in Dhoni goes with tomorrow. He seems to be pulling the right strings at the right time," Katich said.

"He is so well prepared. There are a lot of thoughts put into the team. He's very clever in the way he uses his bowlers and field positions.

"We got completely outplayed in Chennai. But we feel our team suits the wicket as well with the quality spinners we've got. Unfortunately, we didn't adapt to the conditions in Chennai. We thought it was a 180-run wicket and it took us probably four overs to realise that and the game was done and dusted."

Katich said Dhoni's ploy to drop in-form Harbhajan Singh in favour of left arm spinner Mitchell Santner, who did well with the ball and hit a six off the last delivery to seal the win against Rajasthan Royals in CSK's last match, was a case in point.

"He did not play his in-form bowler Harbhajan because they (Royals) had five right handers in their top order. He brought in Santner who did a good job for them. He's (Dhoni) very clever in the way he goes about things and we probably need to take a leaf out of that book," Katich said.

IANS
NEWS
Decoding the phenomenon that is Andre Russell
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Andre Russell, the phenomenon
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: KKR have best batting line-up, says Katich
RELATED STORY
Series win will boost Australia for World Cup: Katich
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: RCB vs KKR, Who said what: World reacts as Andre Russell denies RCB their first win of the season
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Match 23, CSK vs KKR, Match Prediction: Who will win today's match?
RELATED STORY
No ground is big enough for me I guess: Russell
RELATED STORY
Russell kills it with his fashion sense too: Karthik
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Andre Russell's heroics take KKR to a stunning 5-wicket win
RELATED STORY
Series win a WC boost for Australia: Katich (Lead)
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
Match 28
KXIP 173/4 (20.0 ov)
RCB 93/1 (10.1 ov)
LIVE
Royal Challengers Bangalore need 81 runs to won from 9.5 overs
KXIP VS RCB live score
Match 27 | Today
MI 187/5 (20.0 ov)
RR 188/6 (19.3 ov)
Rajasthan Royals won by 4 wickets
MI VS RR live score
Match 29 | Tomorrow, 10:30 AM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Chennai Super Kings
KKR VS CSK preview
Match 30 | Tomorrow, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Delhi Capitals
SRH VS DC preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
IPL
UAE in Zimbabwe 2019
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
English Domestic One-Day Competition
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us