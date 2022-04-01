NEP vs MAL prediction: Who will win the 6th T20I?

The sixth game of the Nepal T20I Tri-Series 2022 sees Nepal square off against Malaysia at the Tribhhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur.

Nepal, having won all three of their games, have already qualified for the final of the Tri-Series. They have looked very good in the series and will look to finish the league stages on a high. They beat Papua New Guinea comprehensively in their last fixture.

Dipendra Singh scored a fifty (66 off 33 balls) and was well-supported by Rohit Paudel (41) as they posted 203 on the board, losing seven wickets. The bowlers then bowled brilliantly as Karan KC led the attack while picking up a fifer to help his side knock over PNG on 166. Sompal Kami and Abinash Bohara also chipped in with two scalps each.

Malaysia, meanwhile, are struggling in the series. After beating PNG in their opening game, they lost their next two games and are on the brink of elimination. They have to win their game against Nepal to make it to the final after losing to PNG in their previous fixture.

Skipper Ahmad Faiz and (63) and Syed Aziz (64) put in a solid 100+ run stand as it helped them score 196 in their 20 overs. They lost six wickets in the process. What followed was a disappointing performance from their bowlers as they failed to defend the total. They managed to pick up just two wickets as PNG chased down the total in the 18th over.

Will Malaysia (MAL) beat Nepal (NEP)?

Sompal Kami of Nepal celebrating a wicket

Nepal are on a roll in the series so far. Everyone has stepped up and fired in unison as they are the only unbeaten side in the series. The Malaysian side is struggling and need to be at their absolute best to challenge the Nepalese outfit on Saturday.

Nepal have already qualified for the final but don’t expect them to get their foot off the gas as they will continue to come out hard against their opposition. Malaysia need to win their last league game to seal a berth in the final. Nepal start the game as favorites and expect them to come out on top against Malaysia on Saturday.

Prediction: Nepal (NEP) to win this encounter.

