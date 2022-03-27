NEP vs PNG prediction: Who will win the 1st T20I?

In the first game of the Nepal T20I Tri-Series 2022, Nepal will square off against Papua New Guinea (PNG) at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur. Malaysia is the third team in the series.

Nepal failed miserably in their recent two-match ODI series against PNG. They failed to make use of home conditions as PNG whitewashed them. Both games went down to the wire, but Nepal failed to hold their nerves in crunch situations and ended up losing.

PNG are riding high on confidence after their success in the ODI series in Nepal. They fired as a unit and reaped rewards for that as they beat Nepal at their home. PNG's batters are in good form, and their bowlers have backed them up well. They will look to carry forward the same momentum in this upcoming series too.

Can Nepal (NEP) beat Papua New Guinea (PNG)?

Nepal have selected a different squad for the upcoming T20I Tri-series. A couple of new players have been selected who will bring a different energy to the team. The likes of Sandeep Lamichhane, Sompal Kami and Karan KC need to step up and use their experience to fare better following their loss in the ODI series.

PNG looked good in the recently concluded series and will be high on confidence. Assad Vala has led the team brilliantly and will look to lead by example in the shortest format.

Nepal only looked good in patches, something they will look to rectify in the first game of the upcoming series against PNG. Considering the way they have been playing, PNG will start as the favourites, so expect them to come out on top in the first game of the tri-series against Nepal.

Prediction: Papua New Guinea (PNG) to win.

Catch the latest IPL live score and the updated IPL 2022 points table at Sportskeeda everyday!

Edited by Bhargav

LIVE POLL Q. Assad Vala to score a fifty? Yes No 1 votes so far