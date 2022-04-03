NEP vs PNG prediction: Who will win the Final?

PNG will take on Nepal in the final of the Nepal T20I Tri-Series 2022 on Monday. The Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur will host this clash.

Nepal, led by Sandeep Lamichhane, are yet to lose a single game in the series. Having won all four of their matches thus far, they finished the league stage at the top of the points table. Moreover, a net run rate of 2.530 showed how dominant the home team was.

They will go into the game on the back of a 85-run win over Malaysia on April 2. After being put into bat first, Nepal amassed a massive score of 223 for five. Nepal lost Kushal Bhurtel and Aasif Sheikh early, but Rohit Paudel and Dipendra Singh restored stability into proceedings.

Paudel and Singh put on 96 runs for the third wicket to put the hosts in a position of command. While Paudel scored 51, Singh racked up 110 off 57 balls with the help of 10 fours and six sixes. Singh played until the very end and made sure Nepal put up a big score on the board.

Malaysia lost wickets at regular intervals in the run-chase and were never in contention to track down Nepal’s score. Opening batter Virandeep Singh scored 47 off 26 with nine fours, but his efforts went in vain. Lamichhane picked up three wickets with Dipendra Singh Airee and Kamal Singh Airee getting two scalps apiece.

PNG, led by Assad Vala, on the other hand, started their campaign with three losses on the trot. But they defeated Malaysia by eight wickets in their previous game on April 1 to qualify for the final. Both teams had two points to their name, but PNG went through on the basis of a superior net run rate.

After being put into bat first, Malaysia set PNG a massive target of 197 to chase down. Skipper Ahmad Faiz scored 63 runs while Syed Aziz made 64. Opener Zulkifle also made a 22-ball 46.

Thereafter, Tony Ura’s unbeaten 34-ball 86, laced with two fours and 10 sixes, took PNG over the finish line. Skipper Vala also made 74 off 51 with eight fours and one six.

Nepal have looked the standout team in the series by a fair distance. They also defeated PNG twice in the league stage. Nepal will go into the final as the firm favorites.

Prediction: Nepal to win the match.

