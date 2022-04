Nepal Pro Club Championship 2022: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live streaming details

Cricket Nepal came up with a new tournament called the Nepal Pro Club Championship on April 8, Friday. A total of eight teams are competing in the competition across two different groups.

Rupandehi XI, Push Sports Delhi, Nepal Police Club and Malaysia Club XI are four teams in Group A. Talent Hub Cricket Academy, Uttar Pradesh Club XI, Nepal Army Club and Armed Police Force Club are the other four teams participating in Group B.

The Siddhartha Cricket Stadium in Siddharthanagar will host all the matches of the tournament. The grand finale is scheduled to take place on April 16, Saturday.

Nepal Pro Club Championship 2022: Schedule and Match Timings (In IST)

April 8, Friday

Malaysia XI vs Rupandehi XI, 9:45 AM

Push Sporsh Delhi vs Nepal Police Club, 1:45 PM

April 9, Saturday

Talent Hunt Cricket Academy vs Uttar Pradesh Club XI, 9:45 AM

Nepal Army Club vs Armed Police Force Club, 1:45 PM

April 10, Sunday

Rupandehi XI vs Nepal Police Club, 9:45 AM

Nepal Army Club vs Talent Hunt Cricket Academy, 1:45 PM

April 11, Monday

Armed Police Force Club vs Uttar Pradesh Club XI, 9:45 AM

Malaysia XI vs Push Sports Delhi, 1:45 PM

April 12, Tuesday

Malaysia XI vs Nepal Police Club, 9:45 AM

Armed Police Force Club vs Talent Hunt Cricket Academy, 1:45 PM

April 13, Wednesday

Uttar Pradesh Club XI vs Nepal Army Club, 9:45 AM

Push Sports Delhi vs Rupandehi XI, 1:45 PM

April 14, Thursday

First semi-final, 9:45 AM

Second semi-final, 1:45 PM

April 15, Friday

Third place playoff, 9:45 AM

Fifth place playoff, 1:45 PM

April 16, Saturday

Final, 1:45 PM

Nepal Pro Club Championship 2022: Live Streaming Details

Nepal Cricket YouTube channel will live stream all matches of the tournament.

Nepal Pro Club Championship 2022: Squads

Talent Hub Cricket Academy

Ravi Chowdhury, Faud hasan, Asadurzaman Barenayo, Uttam Magar, Ashish Ratnam, Faud Hasan, MD Umar, Raj Bam, Mohammad Mosharraf (c), Abidur Kaif, Shariare Rimon, Imran Khan

Uttar Pradesh Club XI

Sahim Hasan (c), Raj Yadav, Nitin Ram, Shubham Chaudhary (wk), Sandeep Mittal, Rahul Kumar, Tejas Singh, Vipin Chandra, Divya Singh, Prince Shahi, Vivek Singh

Nepal Army Club

Binod Bhandari (c), Rajesh Pulami, Sushan Bhari, Jitendra Mukhiya, Sompal Kami, Bikram Sob, Bhim Sharki, Rohit Paudel, Shahab Alam, Kushal Malla, Hari Chauhan, Aakash Chand, Mohammad Aadil Alam, Santosh Karki

Armed Police Force Club

Pradeep Airee (c), Bhuvan Karki, Amar Routela, Nandan Yadav, Abinash Bohara, Kishore Mahato, Sumit Maharjan, Lokesh Bam, Bipin Khatri, Puran BK, Rit Gautam, Sundeep Jora, Dipak Bohara, Aayushman Bam

Cricket Association of Rupandehi XI

Prajjwol Thapa, Dev Khanal, Sushant Thapa, Basir Ahamad, Tul Thapa, Sandeep Rajali, Bikram Bhusal, Anil Kharel, Krishna Karki (c), Saurav Khanal, Durgesh Gupta

Nepal Police Club

Pawan Sarraf, Shankar Rana, Dilip Nath (wk), Arjun Saud, Gulsan Jha, Prem Tamang, Karan KC, Manjeet Shrestha (c), Roshan Budhal, Sagar Dhakal, Lalit Bhandari

Malaysia XI

Virandeep Singh, Zubaidi Zulkfile, Ahmed Faiz (c), Syed Aziz, Ainool Hafizs, Muhammad Amir, S Muniandy, Muhammad Wafiq, Ammar Zuhdi Hazalan, Syazrul Idrus, Pavandeep Singh

Push Sports Delhi

Aditya Jain, Mayank Gupta, Anindo Naharay, Ishan Pandey, Mrigan Pathak (c), Sachin Kumar, Vishesh Saroha, Abhishek Agarwal, Sparsh, Harshvardhan Phogat

