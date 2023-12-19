Nepal Pro Club Championship 2023: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live-streaming details

The Cricket Association of Nepal is all set to host the second edition of the Nepal Pro Club Championship. The 10-day tournament will be played in T20 format with six teams participating in the campaign.

In the first edition, a total of six teams were part of the competition. Four sides namely Malaysia Club XI, Cricket Association of Rupandehi XI, Push Sports Delhi, and Talent Hunt Cricket Academy will not be part of this year’s edition.

UP XI, Nepal Army, Armed Police Force Club, Nepal Police Club, Parsa XI, and Wonders Club Noida will be the six participating teams in this year's campaign. The team from Malaysia will not be part of this edition due to undisclosed reasons.

Cricket Association of Rupandehi XI won the inaugural tournament after defeating Malaysia XI in the grand finale by seven wickets.

National team skipper Rohit Paudel was the leading run-scorer, representing Nepal Army Club, amassing 190 runs from five innings at an average of 63.33. Rupandehi’s Basir Ahamad, the left-arm spinner, was the leading wicket-taker with 10 scalps from five innings.

This tournament will be an ideal platform for budding cricketers to rub shoulders with the top-ranked cricketers of the national team and stand a chance to make it big and get into the higher levels in near future.

Nepal Pro Club Championship 2023: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

Thursday, December 21

Parsa XI vs UP XI, 9:15 AM

Nepal Army vs Nepal Police Club, 1:15 PM

Friday, December 22

Nepal Army vs Wonders Club Noida, 9:15 AM

Armed Police Force Club vs UP XI, 1:15 PM

Saturday, December 23

Nepal Police Club vs UP XI, 9:15 AM

Wonders Club Noida vs Parsa XI, 1:15 PM

Sunday, December 24

Armed Police Force Club vs Nepal Police Club, 9:15 AM

Nepal Army vs Parsa XI, 1:15 PM

Monday, December 25

Wonders Club Noida vs Armed Police Force Club, 9:15 AM

UP XI vs Nepal Army, 1:15 PM

Tuesday, December 26

UP XI vs Wonders Club Noida, 9:15 AM

Nepal Police Club vs Parsa XI, 1:15 PM

Wednesday, December 27

Nepal Army vs Armed Police Force Club, 9:15 AM

Wonders Club Noida vs Nepal Police Club, 1:15 PM

Thursday, December 28

Parsa XI vs Armed Police Force Club, 11:00 AM

Friday, December 29

First Semi-Final, 9:15 AM

Second Semi-Final, 1:15 PM

Saturday, December 30

Final, 1:15 PM

Nepal Pro Club Championship 2023: Telecast & Live-Streaming Details

FanCode app and website will live-stream the Nepal Pro Club Championship. However, there is no live broadcast of the tournament for fans in India.

Nepal Pro Club Championship 2023: Full Squads

Armed Police Force Club

Aayushman Bam, Arun Airee, Lokesh Bam, Sumit Maharjan, Sundeep Jora, Abinash Bohara, Mousom Dhakal, Narayan Joshi, Puran BK, Aasif Sheikh (wk), Pradeep Airee (c and wk), Amar Routela, Bhuvan Karki, Bipin Khatri, Irshad Ahamad, Yagyaman Kumal

Nepal Army

Bhim Sharki, Dev Khanal, Rajesh Pulami, Sandeep Rajali, Bashir Ahmed, Bibek Yadav, Kushal Malla, Rohit Paudel, Santosh Karki, Binod Bhandari (wk), Aakash Chand, Jitendra Mukhiya, Shahab Alam, Sompal Kami

Nepal Police Club

Amit Shrestha, Roshan Budhal, Shankar Rana, Sunil Dhamala, Aarif Sheikh, Dipendra Singh Airee, Karan KC, Arjun Saud (wk), Dilip Nath (wk), Gulshan Jha, Lalit Bhandari, Lalit Rajbanshi, Rashid Khan, Sagar Dhakal

Parsa XI

Hasim Ansari, Imran Sheikh, Nasruddin Ansari, Sarajul Ansari, Pawan Sarraf, Rupesh Singh, Samsad Mansuri, Anil Sah (wk), Ashab Hussain (wk), Suraj Patel (wk), Alfaz Mansuri, Ansari Shamsad, Ranjit Kumar, Saifullah Ansari, Sandeep Lamichhane

UP XI

Aaziib Seraj, Altmash Alam, Fardeen Ali, Jaydeep Singh, MD Kaif, Sahim Hasan, Bhim Sharma, Nikhil Pratap Rao, Nitin Kumar, Sameer Ansari, Tarun Kumar, Manthan Prasad (wk), Shubham Chaudhary (wk), Aman Kumar, Satya Tiwari, Shahansha Ahmad, Shiwam Sharma, Washi Ansari

Wonders Club Noida

Alipt Gupta, Lakshhya Dalal, Shivam Gupta, Vansh Bedi, Dushyant, Gaurav Tomar, Harshit Sethi, Samarth Seth, Shashank Shekhar, Daksh, Gaurav, Harsh Tyagi, Ritik Arora

