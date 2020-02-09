Nepal's Kushal Malla youngest to score international half-century

Kushal Malla became the youngest batsman to score an international fifty in the game against the USA

Nepal's teenager Kushal Malla became the youngest batsman to score an international fifty in their game against the USA, aged just 15 years and 340 days.

Malla scored this fifty in his debut ODI in ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2. He brought up his half-century in just 51 balls and this was enough to help Nepal win the game by 35 runs.

The previous record was also held by a Nepal batsman by the name Rohit Paudel who achieved the feat at 16 years and 146 days. His innings of 55 had come in an innings against UAE in an ODI in 2019.

A fighting knock on ODI debut from Nepal's 15-year-old Kushal Malla!



After a shaky start, he steadied the proceedings with Binod Bhandari before Karima Gore had him dismissed for 50.



Follow #CWCL2 live: https://t.co/SqyWqjiEjR#RoadToCWC23 pic.twitter.com/Tnld7KB868 — ICC (@ICC) February 8, 2020

Nepal were in a spot of bother at 47-4 when Malla came out to bat. Malla not only had to rebuild the Nepal innings but also had to provide momentum to it. He hit 3 sixes and 4 fours to reach a run-a-ball fifty.

Nepal were bowled out for 190 and USA needed 191 to win the game. However, the Nepal bowlers were too hot to handle for them as they got cleaned up for 155, losing the game by 35 runs.