Nepal T10 2024: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

Nepal T10 2024 is a domestic T10 tournament organized by the Biratnagar Metropolitan City. It is the first edition of the tournament, officially sanctioned by the Cricket Association of Nepal, Koshi Province Cricket Association, and Morang District Cricket Association.

The tournament is scheduled to start on Monday, May 27, and will conclude on Saturday, June 1. Fans in Nepal can enjoy the live broadcast of the Nepal T10 2024 on Makalu TV. The T10 tournament will be host to seven teams. Each team will face the other six teams once in the league phase of the tournament. The top two teams will directly qualify for the finals, while the third and fourth-ranked teams will fight it out in the 3/4 place Playoff game.

The competition, which will be played at the prestigious ABJ City Ground in Biratnagar, has 23 matches scheduled. The seven teams participating in this tournament are Biratnagar Panthers, YRCC Birat Blasters, Fulbari Cricket Club, NBSC Lions, Elite Cricket Club, Purwanchal Cricket Academy, and Birat Sporting.

The tournament will feature players with substantial international experience. Dev Khanal, who has played 14 ODI matches for Nepal, will represent YRCC Birat Blasters. Dilip Nath, who made his T20I debut for Nepal in 2022, will play for Biratnagar Panthers.

Nepal T10 2024: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All timings are in IST)

Monday, May 27

Match 1 - Biratnagar Panthers vs YRCC Birat Blasters, 2:45 PM

Match 2 - Fulbari Cricket Club vs NBSC Lions, 4:45 PM

Match 3 - Elite Cricket Club vs Purwanchal Cricket Academy, 6:45 PM

Match 4 - Biratnagar Panthers vs Birat Sporting, 8:45 PM

Tuesday, May 28

Match 5 - Fulbari Cricket Club vs Elite Cricket Club, 2:45 PM

Match 6 - Purwanchal Cricket Academy vs Birat Sporting, 4:45 PM

Match 7 - YRCC Birat Blasters vs NBSC Lions, 6:45 PM

Match 8 - Biratnagar Panthers vs Fulbari Cricket Club, 8:45 PM

Wednesday, May 29

Match 9 - Purwanchal Cricket Academy vs NBSC Lions, 2:45 PM

Match 10 - YRCC Birat Blasters vs Elite Cricket Club, 4:45 PM

Match 11 - Biratnagar Panthers vs NBSC Lions, 6:45 PM

Match 12 - Fulbari Cricket Club vs Purwanchal Cricket Academy, 8:45 PM

Thursday, May 30

Match 13 - Birat Sporting vs Elite Cricket Club, 2:45 PM

Match 14 - Fulbari Cricket Club vs YRCC Birat Blasters, 4:46 PM

Match 15 - NBSC Lions vs Birat Sporting, 6:45 PM

Match 16 - Biratnagar Panthers vs Elite Cricket Club, 8:45 PM

Friday, May 31

Match 17 - YRCC Birat Blasters vs Birat Sporting, 2:45 PM

Match 18 - Biratnagar Panthers vs Purwanchal Cricket Academy, 4:45 PM

Match 19 - NBSC Lions vs Elite Cricket Club, 6:45 PM

Match 20 - YRCC Birat Blasters vs Purwanchal Cricket Academy, 8:45 PM

Saturday, June 1

Match 21 - Fulbari Cricket Club vs Birat Sporting, 2:45 PM

3/4 Place Playoff - TBC vs TBC, 4:45 PM

Final - TBC vs TBC, 8:45 PM

Nepal T10 2024: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

Live Streaming- FanCode

Live Telecast- N/A, Makalu TV (Nepal)

Nepal T10 2024: Full Squads

Biratnagar Panthers

Aman Ali, Mehboob Iraqi, Samir Karki, Avyash Timsina, Dilip Nath, Sonu Ansari, Shrawan Kisku, Basir Ahmed, Sahab Alam, Mayank Sharma, Arun Sharma, Md. Ashfak, Raja Babu, and Nishant Kumar.

YRCC Birat Blasters

Binod Bhandari, Dev Khanal, Hemant Dhami., Bibek Yadav, Narayan Joshi, Bipin Khatri, Trit Raj Das, Sandeep Rajali, Abhishek Pathak, Imran Nazir, Tarique Zamil, Bhulawan Sahani, Lokesh Bam, and Kamanand Adhikari.

Fulbari Cricket Club

Sonu Mandal, Rabin Mandal, Bibek Mehta, Shiban Yadav, Gaurab Katwal, Samir Timsina, Aashis Mandal, Prakash Karki, Retesh Roy, Bhuwan Karki, Rajesh Singh, Aashish Singh, Alok Manjay, and Md Kaif.

NBSC Lions

Athar Ansari, Firdosh Ansaril, Bhim Sharki, Ankush Raj, Prashant Singh Rajput, Mayank Kumar, Imran Sheikh, Rahul Romauld, Santosh Karki, Dipesh Kandel, Meenash Thapa, Deepak Paswan, Md. Irfan Sheikh, Manish Mandall, and Aftaab Ali.

Elite Cricket Club

Salan Kamat, Kamran Khan, Manoj Yadav, Amar Yadav, Rudra Sha, Dipak Bohara, Avisekh Pal, Aman Yadav, Nishant Kumar, Sushant Mishra, Mohit Avichandi, Bipin Mahato, Sonu Singh, and Sagar Mallick.

Purwanchal Cricket Academy

Manjeet Shrestha (c), Sharad Vesawkar, Srawan Yadav, Bishal Sushling, Ankit Subedi, Sujan Thapaliya, Abhishek Sharma, Saugat Bhattarai, Bishal Dhakal, Vikash Lohia, Pawan Kumar, Nirajan Laddi, Satyajeet Raut, and Chirag Shah.

Birat Sporting

Ravi Roy (c), Parwez Sheikh, Renu Shrestha, Khalid Alam Kounan Quraishi, Prasant Sah, Kritik Kamat, Sandeep Tamang, Ashutosh Singh, Sahil Patel, Niraj Yadav, Dhiraj Kamat, Harsh Yadav, and Rahul Chaudhary.

