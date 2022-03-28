Nepal T20I Tri-Series 2022: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live streaming details

Nepal, Papua New Guinea (PNG) and Malaysia are set to meet in a week-long tri-nation T20I series at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur starting on March 28, Monday.

The tournament will follow a round-robin format, with the top two teams making it to the final on April 4, Monday. Sandeep Lamichhane, Assad Vala and Ahmad Faiz Bin Mohammad Nor will lead Nepal, PNG and Malaysia, respectively.

PNG will enter the series as strong favourites after defeating Nepal 2-0 in a recently concluded ODI series.

Nepal T20I Tri-Series 2022: Schedule and Match Timings (In IST)

March 28, Monday

Nepal vs PNG, 12:15 PM

March 29, Tuesday

Malaysia vs PNG, 12:15 PM

March 30, Wednesday

Nepal vs Malaysia, 12:15 PM

March 31, Thursday

Nepal vs PNG, 12:15 PM

April 1, Friday

PNG vs Malaysia, 12:15 PM

April 2, Saturday

Nepal vs Malaysia, 12:15 PM

April 4, Monday

Final, 12:15 PM

Nepal T20I Tri-Series 2022: Live Streaming Details

Fan Code app will live stream all games of the tournament in India.

Nepal T20I Tri-Series 2022: Squads

Nepal

Pawan Sarraf, Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh, Dipendra Singh Airee, Rohit Paudel, Aarif Sheikh, Binod Bhandari (wk), Sompal Kami, Karan KC, Sandeep Lamichhane (c), Bhim Sharki, Gyanendra Malla, Bikram Sob, Kamal Singh Airee, Sagar Dhakal, Bibek Yadav.

Papua New Guinea

Assad Vala (c), Charles Amini Jr, Norman Vanua, Tony Ura, Lega Siaka, Sese Bau, Hiri Hiri, Jason Kila, Reily Hekure, Simon Atai, Dogodo Bau, Nosiana Pokana, Sema Kamea, Alei Nao, Kabua Morea, Chad Soper.

Malaysia

Ahmad Faiz Bin Mohammad Nor (c), Virandeep Singh (vc), Syed Aziz Bin Syed Mubarak, Sharvin a/l Muniandy, Mohd Anwar bin Arudin, Mohd Shafiq bin Mohd Sharif, Ainool Hafizs bin Md Yatim, Aminuddin Ramly, Muhammad Anwar bin A Rahman, Syazrul Ezat bin Idrus, Muhammad Wafiq Irfan bin Zarbani, Pavandeep Singh, Muhammad Fitri Bin Mohd Sham, Khizar Hayat Durrani Dhivendran Mogan.

Catch the latest IPL live score and the updated IPL 2022 points table at Sportskeeda everyday!

Edited by Bhargav