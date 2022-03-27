Nepal T20I Tri-Series 2022, Match 1: Nepal vs Papua New Guinea - Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Nepal will take on Papua New Guinea (PNG) in the first game of the Nepal T20I tri-series on Monday, March 28 at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur. The other team in the series is Malaysia. All the games will be played at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur.

Nepal met PNG recently in a two-match ODI series, where they got whitewashed. PNG will look to continue that momentum in this series. Assad Vala will look to continue leading PNG by example.

Nepal came close to winning both games but failed to hold their nerves. They have to fire as a unit and start afresh in this series. The experienced Sandeep Lamichhane will lead the hosts.

Nepal vs Papua New Guinea Match Details

Match: Nepal vs Papua New Guinea, Match 1, Nepal T20I Tri-Series 2022.

Date and Time: March 28, 2022, Monday; 12:15 PM IST.

Venue: Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground is good for batting. Batters enjoy batting on this surface, as the ball comes nicely onto the bat. Bowlers will have to be disciplined with their lines and lengths on this surface.

Weather Forecast

The conditions should be ideal for a game of cricket on Monday. The temperature on matchday is expected to range between 15 and 27 degrees Celsius.

Probable XIs

Nepal

Kushal Bhurtel, Dilip Nath, Bibek Yadav, Dipendra Singh Airee, Aarif Sheikh, Aasif Sheikh (wk), Kushal Malla, Sandeep Lamichhane (c), Sompal Kami, Karan KC, Lokesh Bam.

Papua New Guinea

Tony Ura, Hiri Hiri, Assad Vala (c), Charles Amini, Sese Bau, Riley Hekure, Norman Vanua, Simon Atai (wk), Lega Siaka, Chad Soper, Alei Nao.

Match Prediction

Papua New Guinea look like a more settled unit, so expect them to come out on top on Monday.

Prediction: Papua New Guinea to win.

Live telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode.

