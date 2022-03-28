Nepal T20I Tri-Series 2022, Match 2: Malaysia vs Papua New Guinea - Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Malaysia will take on Papua New Guinea (PNG) in the second game of the Nepal T20I Tri-Series 2022. The Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur will host this encounter.

Malaysia will be playing their first game of the Nepal T20I Tri-Series 2022. Ahmad Faiz has been handed the responsibility of leading the side. The likes of Syed Aziz, Virandeep Singh and Muhammad Amir are the players who could make an impact in this game.

Papua New Guinea, meanwhile, suffered a narrow defeat against Nepal in the first game of the series on Monday. Bowling first, their bowlers picked up nine wickets and restricted Nepal to 183 in their 20 overs. The batters tried hard while chasing but kept losing wickets at regular intervals as they were knocked over on 168.

Malaysia vs Papua New Guinea Match Details:

Match: Malaysia vs Papua New Guinea, Match 2, Nepal T20I Tri-Series 2022

Date and Time: March 29th 2022, Tuesday, 12:15 PM IST

Venue: Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur

Malaysia vs Papua New Guinea Pitch Report

The pitch at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground is good for batting. The batters enjoy batting on this surface as the ball comes nicely onto the bat. Fans can expect a high-scoring game on Tuesday as the surface is likely to stay true throughout the course of the match.

Malaysia vs Papua New Guinea Forecast

The temperature in Kirtipur is expected to range between 16 and 27 degrees Celsius. There will be a cloud cover throughout the day.

Malaysia vs Papua New Guinea Probable XIs

Malaysia

Ahmad Faiz will be eager to lead the side by example and kickstart the series on a winning note.

Probable XI

Ahmad Faiz (c), Ainool Hafizs, Sharvin Muniandy, Syed Aziz, Virandeep Singh (wk), Muhamad Syahadat, Muhammad Amir, Syazrul Idrus, Pavandeep Singh, Muhammad Wafiq, Nazril Rahman

Papua New Guinea

Alei Nao, Chad Soper and Charles Amini picked up two wickets apiece to restrict Nepal to 183. Norman Vanua scored a fifty (52 off 29 balls) but the lack of big partnerships resulted in them losing the game by 15 runs.

Probable XI

Lega Siaka, Tony Ura, Assad Vala (c), Charles Amini, Sese Bau, Riley Hekure, Norman Vanua, Jason Kila, Chad Soper, Simon Atai (wk), Alei Nao

Malaysia vs Papua New Guinea Match Prediction

PNG's Assad Vala in action in a previous game (Image courtesy: Getty Images)

Malaysia will be playing a game for the first time in a while. It remains to be seen how they cope with this challenge.

Papua New Guinea, meanwhile, lost to Nepal in the first game of the series and will be eager to make amends in this one. They are a settled unit and should come out on top on Tuesday.

Prediction: Papua New Guinea to win this encounter.

Malaysia vs Papua New Guinea live telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee

