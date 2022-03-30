Nepal T20I Tri-Series 2022, Match 4: Nepal vs PNG - Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

PNG will take on Nepal in the fourth game of the Nepal T20I Tri-Series 2022. The Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur will host this encounter.

Nepal, led by Sandeep Lamichhane, are currently placed at the top of the points table with victories in both their matches thus far. Their net run rate of 1.861 is also the best among the three teams in the tournament. They defeated Malaysia by six wickets on Wednesday, March 30.

After opting to bat, Malaysia were restricted to 114 for eight in 20 overs. Skipper Lamichhane and Karan KC picked up two wickets apiece for Nepal.

From there on, opening batter Aasif Sheikh scored a 38-ball 57 and helped Nepal chase down the target with 38 balls left.

PNG, led by Assad Vala, are languishing at the bottom of the points table, having lost both their matches thus far. They will go into the match on the back of an eight-run loss to Malaysia on Tuesday, March 29.

After opting to bat, Malaysia put up a decent score of 180 for three.

While Virandeep Singh and skipper Ahmed Faiz scored useful half-centuries, Syed Aziz chipped in with a 47-run knock. Norman Vanua picked up two wickets.

Tony Ura scored a half-century in the run-chase, but PNG were bowled out for 172 in 19.3 overs.

Nepal vs PNG Match Details:

Match: Nepal vs PNG, Match 4, Nepal T20I Tri-Series 2022

Date and Time: March 31, 2022, Thursday, 12:15 PM IST

Venue: Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur

Nepal vs PNG Pitch Report

The pitch at the venue has been fairly sporting for the game of cricket. Teams have been able to put up decent scores on the board.

Winning the toss and batting first should be the way forward for teams.

Nepal vs PNG Weather Forecast

Playing conditions will be warm and there is no chance of rain for the time being. The temperature will be around the 23-degree Celsius mark.

The humidity will mostly be in the 70s.

Nepal vs PNG Probable XIs

Nepal

Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh (wk), Dipendra Singh Airee, Kushal Malla, Rohit Paudel, Aarif Sheikh, Lokesh Bam, Karan KC, Sompal Kami, Sandeep Lamichhane (c), Abinash Bohara

PNG

Lega Siaka, Assad Vala (c), Charles Amini, Tony Ura, Sese Bau, Norman Vanua, Jason Kila, Chad Soper, Kabua Morea, Simon Atai (wk), Nosaina Pokana

Nepal vs PNG Match Prediction

Nepal have looked absolutely unstoppable in the tri-nation series thus far. They have won both their matches comprehensively. PNG, on the other hand, have strained.

Nepal are firm favorites to win the contest.

Prediction: Nepal to win this encounter.

Nepal vs PNG live telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

