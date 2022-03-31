Nepal T20I Tri-Series 2022, Match 5: PNG vs Malaysia- Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

PNG will take on Malaysia in the fifth game of the Nepal T20I Tri-Series 2022. The Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur will host this encounter.

PNG, led by Assad Vala, are languishing at the bottom of the points table with a net run rate of -1.000. Nepal, captained by Sandeep Lamichhane, defeated them by 37 runs on Thursday, March 31. But despite three losses, PNG still have a chance of qualifying for the final.

After electing to field first, the PNG bowlers faltered as Nepal racked up a massive score of 203 for seven on the board. Dipendra Singh was the star of the show for Nepal as he scored 66 runs off 33 balls with the help of three fours and four sixes.

Kabua Morea picked up three wickets for PNG while Riley Hekure got two wickets. Charles Amini scored a half-century in PNG’s run-chase, but his efforts went in vain. Karan KC picked up a fifer and made sure Nepal bowled their opponents out for 166 in 19.4 overs.

PNG vs Malaysia Match Details:

Match: PNG vs Malaysia, Match 5, Nepal T20I Tri-Series 2022

Date and Time: April 1st 2022, Friday, 12:15 PM IST

Venue: Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur

PNG vs Malaysia Pitch Report

The pitch has been an excellent for batting. Bowlers need to work hard to pick up wickets. Winning the toss and batting first should be the way forward for teams.

PNG vs Malaysia Weather Forecast

Playing conditions will be warm and there is no chance of rain. The temperature will be around the 23-degree Celsius mark. The humidity won’t be on the higher side.

PNG vs Malaysia Probable XIs

PNG

Lega Siaka, Assad Vala (c), Charles Amini, Tony Ura, Sese Bau, Norman Vanua, Jason Kila, Chad Soper, Kabua Morea, Simon Atai (wk), Nosaina Pokana

Malaysia

Ahmad Faiz (c), Virandeep Singh, Zubaidi Zulkifle, Sharvin Muniandy, Syed Aziz, Ammar Zuhdi Hazalan (wk), Ainool Hafizs, Pavandeep Singh, Muhammad Amir, Vijay Unni, Muhammad Wafiq

PNG vs Malaysia Match Prediction

Both PNG and Malaysia have had their fair share of troubles in the tournament. The team batting first is most likely to come up trumps.

Prediction: The team batting first to win this encounter.

PNG vs Malaysia live telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

