Nepal T20I Tri-Series 2022, Match 6: Nepal vs Malaysia- Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Nepal will lock horns against Malaysia in the sixth match of the Nepal T20I Tri-Series 2022. The Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur will host this exciting contest.

Nepal have played three games so far and won them all. They have already qualified for the final of the series with six points to their name. They faced Papua New Guinea in their last game and defeated them convincingly to retain their top spot.

After being asked to bat first, the Nepalese batters contributed heavily and helped their side post 203 on the board. The bowlers then stepped up and backed up their batters to knock over PNG on 166 to win the game by 37 runs. They will be looking to finish the league stages on a high.

Malaysia, on the other hand, have won only a single game out of three. After getting off to a winning start, they lost their way after going down in their next two games. They suffered a loss against Papua New Guinea in their previous fixture.

Malaysia posted 196 in their 20 overs after PNG opted to bowl first. They lost six wickets in the process. The bowlers struggled to pick up wickets as PNG chased down the total in the 18th over to win the game by eight wickets. The Malaysian side need to win their upcoming fixture to qualify for the final.

Nepal vs Malaysia Match Details:

Match: Nepal vs Malaysia, Match 6, Nepal T20I Tri-Series 2022

Date and Time: April 2nd 2022, Saturday, 12:15 PM IST

Venue: Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur

Nepal vs Malaysia Pitch Report

The pitch at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground is good for batting. The batters enjoy playing on this surface as the ball comes nicely onto the bat. The bowlers have to be disciplined with their lines and lengths while bowling on this pitch.

Nepal vs Malaysia Weather Forecast

The temperature in Kirtipur is expected to range between 17 and 26 degrees Celsius. We might witness rain-interruptions during the course of the match as there is a heavy chance of downpour predicted on Saturday.

Nepal vs Malaysia Probable XIs

Nepal

Contributions from Dipendra Singh (66), Rohit Paudel (41), and Aasif Sheikh helped them post 203 on the board. Karan KC starred with the ball as he picked up a fifer and helped his side knock over PNG on 166 to win the game by 37 runs.

Probable XI

Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh, Rohit Paudel, Dipendra Singh Airee, Dilip Nath (wk), Aarif Sheikh, Karan KC, Aadil Ansari, Sompal Kami, Sandeep Lamichhane (c), Abinash Bohara

Malaysia

Fifties from skipper Ahmad Faiz (63) and Syed Aziz (64) helped them score 196 in their 20 overs against PNG. The bowlers struggled to pick up wickets as they failed to defend the total as they lost the game by eight wickets.

Probable XI

Virandeep Singh, Ahmad Faiz (c), Syed Aziz, Ainool Hafizs, Pavandeep Singh, Muhammad Amir, Muhammad Wafiq, Syazrul Idrus, Ammar Zuhdi Hazalan (wk), Sharvin Muniandy, Zubaidi Zulkifle

Nepal vs Malaysia Match Prediction

Nepal are unbeaten in the Nepal T20I Tri-Series so far. They have looked brilliant and it will be a tough task for the Malaysian side to challenge them. Malaysia have lost their last game and need to be at their absolute best to make it to the final.

Nepal look a settled unit and expect them to come out on top on Saturday.

Prediction: Nepal to win this encounter.

Nepal vs Malaysia live telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

